FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a month ago
TABLE-Thomson Reuters reference rates for India gilts
#Business
#Bollywood
#SpecialReports
#Monsoon
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
Motherson Sumi Q1 profit falls 21 percent, misses estimates
Company Results
Motherson Sumi Q1 profit falls 21 percent, misses estimates
Former Syrian rebels flee, hide from army conscription
Middle East
Former Syrian rebels flee, hide from army conscription
'Enjoy the beaches': Resilient Guam shrugs off North Korea threat
North Korea - U.S. Standoff
'Enjoy the beaches': Resilient Guam shrugs off North Korea threat
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Asia
June 30, 2017 / 11:42 AM / a month ago

TABLE-Thomson Reuters reference rates for India gilts

2 Min Read

  Jun 30 (Reuters) - The Thomson Reuters benchmark rates for Indian gilts
  at 1700 IST (1130 GMT) Friday follow:

  ------------------   -----   ---------  -----------  ------
  Security Name        Tenor     Price       Yield      Year
                                 Range       Range      to Mat.
  ------------------   -----   ---------  -----------  ------
  28/09/17 (Tbill)       3M   98.52/53   6.300/6.250    0.24
  28/12/17 (Tbill)       6M   97.01/02   6.330/6.310    0.49
  07.83 pct GOI 2018     1Y  101.03/04   6.421/6.408    0.78
  07.28 pct GOI 2019     2Y  101.55/60   6.403/6.376    1.93
  08.27 pct GOI 2020     3Y  104.64/65   6.504/6.500    2.94
  07.80 pct GOI 2021     4Y  103.95/97   6.595/6.589    3.78
  08.08 pct GOI 2022     5Y  105.67/78   6.741/6.716    5.09
  06.84 pct GOI 2022     6Y  101.05/10   6.607/6.596    5.47
  07.68 pct GOI 2023     7Y  104.77/80   6.754/6.749    6.46
  07.72 pct GOI 2025     8Y  105.05/08   6.878/6.874    7.90
  06.97 pct GOI 2026     9Y  101.97/99   6.677/6.674    9.18
  06.79 pct GOI 2027    10Y  102.00/01   6.511/6.509    9.88
  08.60 pct GOI 2028    11Y  111.50/75   7.069/7.038   10.92
  06.79 pct GOI 2029    12Y  100.08/09   6.780/6.779   12.49
  07.61 pct GOI 2030    13Y  105.73/78   6.928/6.922   12.86
  08.97 pct GOI 2030    14Y  115.60/70   7.143/7.132   13.43
  07.95 pct GOI 2032    15Y  108.10/30   7.069/7.048   15.16
  07.40 pct GOI 2035    19Y  103.30/39   7.073/7.064   18.19
  08.83 pct GOI 2041    24Y  118.00/30   7.247/7.224   24.45
  07.06 pct GOI 2046    30Y   99.30/39   7.116/7.109   29.28

  The yield curve based on the above rates is available on
  Thomson Reuters Graphics           .

      For liquid Government of India securities, please double
  click in the brackets            .
      For further details, double click on              and
              .
      (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit, +91 22 6180-7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.