TABLE-Thomson Reuters reference rates for India gilts

Jul 5 (Reuters) - The Thomson Reuters benchmark rates for Indian gilts at 1215 IST (0645 GMT) Wednesday follow: ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ Security Name Tenor Price Yield Year Range Range to Mat. ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ 28/09/17 (Tbill) 3M 98.57/58 6.300/6.260 0.23 28/12/17 (Tbill) 6M 97.05/06 6.330/6.320 0.48 07.83 pct GOI 2018 1Y 101.02/09 6.419/6.325 0.77 07.28 pct GOI 2019 2Y 101.57/58 6.388/6.383 1.91 08.27 pct GOI 2020 3Y 104.52/53 6.544/6.540 2.93 07.80 pct GOI 2021 4Y 103.84/85 6.626/6.623 3.77 08.08 pct GOI 2022 5Y 105.58/64 6.760/6.747 5.08 06.84 pct GOI 2022 6Y 100.78/85 6.666/6.650 5.46 07.68 pct GOI 2023 7Y 104.51/53 6.802/6.799 6.44 07.72 pct GOI 2025 8Y 104.70/73 6.934/6.930 7.89 06.97 pct GOI 2026 9Y 101.62/63 6.728/6.727 9.17 06.79 pct GOI 2027 10Y 101.79/81 6.539/6.536 9.86 08.60 pct GOI 2028 11Y 111.15/40 7.112/7.081 10.91 06.79 pct GOI 2029 12Y 99.57/58 6.841/6.840 12.48 07.61 pct GOI 2030 13Y 105.18/26 6.991/6.981 12.84 08.97 pct GOI 2030 14Y 115.30/49 7.174/7.154 13.42 07.95 pct GOI 2032 15Y 107.38/70 7.143/7.110 15.15 07.40 pct GOI 2035 19Y 102.80/90 7.122/7.112 18.18 08.83 pct GOI 2041 24Y 116.85/30 7.336/7.301 24.44 07.06 pct GOI 2046 30Y 98.95/05 7.145/7.136 29.26 The yield curve based on the above rates is available on Thomson Reuters Graphics . For liquid Government of India securities, please double click in the brackets . For further details, double click on and . (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit, +91 22 6180-7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)