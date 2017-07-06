TABLE-Thomson Reuters reference rates for India gilts

Jul 6 (Reuters) - The Thomson Reuters benchmark rates for Indian gilts at 1215 IST (0645 GMT) Thursday follow: ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ Security Name Tenor Price Yield Year Range Range to Mat. ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ 05/10/17 (Tbill) 3M 98.47/48 6.290/6.270 0.25 28/12/17 (Tbill) 6M 97.07/08 6.330/6.310 0.48 07.83 pct GOI 2018 1Y 101.02/05 6.414/6.374 0.76 07.28 pct GOI 2019 2Y 101.54/59 6.404/6.376 1.91 08.27 pct GOI 2020 3Y 104.52/56 6.542/6.527 2.93 07.80 pct GOI 2021 4Y 103.83/87 6.628/6.616 3.76 08.08 pct GOI 2022 5Y 105.62/69 6.751/6.735 5.07 06.84 pct GOI 2022 6Y 100.83/93 6.655/6.633 5.45 07.68 pct GOI 2023 7Y 104.58/68 6.789/6.770 6.44 07.72 pct GOI 2025 8Y 104.80/90 6.918/6.902 7.89 06.97 pct GOI 2026 9Y 101.73/75 6.712/6.709 9.17 06.79 pct GOI 2027 10Y 101.95/96 6.517/6.516 9.86 08.60 pct GOI 2028 11Y 111.50/53 7.068/7.064 10.91 06.79 pct GOI 2029 12Y 99.81/83 6.813/6.810 12.47 07.61 pct GOI 2030 13Y 105.43/54 6.962/6.949 12.84 08.97 pct GOI 2030 14Y 115.45/65 7.158/7.136 13.41 07.95 pct GOI 2032 15Y 107.38/90 7.143/7.089 15.14 07.40 pct GOI 2035 19Y 103.00/19 7.102/7.084 18.18 08.83 pct GOI 2041 24Y 117.15/44 7.313/7.290 24.43 07.06 pct GOI 2046 30Y 99.10/20 7.132/7.124 29.26 The yield curve based on the above rates is available on Thomson Reuters Graphics . For liquid Government of India securities, please double click in the brackets . For further details, double click on and . (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit, +91 22 6180-7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)