TABLE-Thomson Reuters reference rates for India gilts

Jul 17 (Reuters) - The Thomson Reuters benchmark rates for Indian gilts at 1215 IST (0645 GMT) Monday follow: ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ Security Name Tenor Price Yield Year Range Range to Mat. ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ 12/10/17 (Tbill) 3M 98.56/57 6.210/6.150 0.24 11/01/18 (Tbill) 6M 97.05/06 6.260/6.250 0.48 07.83 pct GOI 2018 1Y 100.98/05 6.414/6.315 0.73 07.28 pct GOI 2019 2Y 101.61/68 6.350/6.310 1.88 08.27 pct GOI 2020 3Y 104.63/67 6.484/6.469 2.89 07.80 pct GOI 2021 4Y 104.08/10 6.545/6.539 3.73 06.84 pct GOI 2022 5Y 101.29/35 6.552/6.538 5.42 07.68 pct GOI 2023 6Y 105.12/14 6.683/6.679 6.41 07.35 pct GOI 2024 7Y 103.08/10 6.784/6.780 6.93 07.72 pct GOI 2025 8Y 105.22/30 6.847/6.834 7.86 06.97 pct GOI 2026 9Y 101.99/03 6.674/6.668 9.14 06.79 pct GOI 2027 10Y 102.34/35 6.463/6.462 9.83 08.60 pct GOI 2028 11Y 111.61/70 7.051/7.040 10.88 06.79 pct GOI 2029 12Y 100.06/08 6.782/6.780 12.44 07.61 pct GOI 2030 13Y 105.30/40 6.976/6.964 12.81 08.97 pct GOI 2030 14Y 115.45/60 7.155/7.139 13.38 07.95 pct GOI 2032 15Y 107.50/85 7.130/7.094 15.11 07.40 pct GOI 2035 19Y 103.10/35 7.092/7.068 18.14 08.83 pct GOI 2041 24Y 117.79/11 7.262/7.237 24.40 07.06 pct GOI 2046 30Y 99.70/90 7.083/7.067 29.23 The yield curve based on the above rates is available on Thomson Reuters Graphics . For liquid Government of India securities, please double click in the brackets . For further details, double click on and . (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit, +91 22 6180-7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)