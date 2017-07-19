TABLE-Thomson Reuters reference rates for India gilts

Jul 19 (Reuters) - The Thomson Reuters benchmark rates for Indian gilts at 1215 IST (0645 GMT) Wednesday follow: ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ Security Name Tenor Price Yield Year Range Range to Mat. ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ 12/10/17 (Tbill) 3M 98.60/61 6.150/6.110 0.23 11/01/18 (Tbill) 6M 97.08/10 6.270/6.230 0.48 07.83 pct GOI 2018 1Y 101.00/06 6.375/6.290 0.73 07.28 pct GOI 2019 2Y 101.62/64 6.341/6.330 1.87 08.27 pct GOI 2020 3Y 104.68/69 6.462/6.458 2.89 07.80 pct GOI 2021 4Y 104.18/20 6.513/6.507 3.73 06.84 pct GOI 2022 5Y 101.26/32 6.558/6.545 5.42 07.68 pct GOI 2023 6Y 105.17/24 6.673/6.660 6.41 07.35 pct GOI 2024 7Y 103.20/21 6.762/6.760 6.93 07.72 pct GOI 2025 8Y 105.37/39 6.823/6.819 7.85 06.97 pct GOI 2026 9Y 102.11/12 6.656/6.655 9.13 06.79 pct GOI 2027 10Y 102.45/46 6.448/6.446 9.82 08.60 pct GOI 2028 11Y 111.85/95 7.021/7.009 10.87 06.79 pct GOI 2029 12Y 100.47/49 6.733/6.730 12.44 07.61 pct GOI 2030 13Y 105.50/53 6.952/6.949 12.81 08.97 pct GOI 2030 14Y 115.50/65 7.149/7.133 13.38 07.95 pct GOI 2032 15Y 107.50/90 7.130/7.088 15.11 07.40 pct GOI 2035 19Y 103.21/25 7.082/7.078 18.14 08.83 pct GOI 2041 24Y 117.83/14 7.259/7.235 24.40 07.06 pct GOI 2046 30Y 100.00/14 7.059/7.047 29.23 The yield curve based on the above rates is available on Thomson Reuters Graphics . For liquid Government of India securities, please double click in the brackets . For further details, double click on and . (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit, +91 22 6180-7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)