TABLE-Thomson Reuters reference rates for India gilts

Jul 20 (Reuters) - The Thomson Reuters benchmark rates for Indian gilts at 1215 IST (0645 GMT) Thursday follow: ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ Security Name Tenor Price Yield Year Range Range to Mat. ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ 19/10/17 (Tbill) 3M 98.51/52 6.120/6.080 0.25 11/01/18 (Tbill) 6M 97.11/13 6.250/6.210 0.48 07.83 pct GOI 2018 1Y 101.01/04 6.355/6.313 0.73 07.28 pct GOI 2019 2Y 101.63/68 6.334/6.306 1.87 08.27 pct GOI 2020 3Y 104.72/79 6.445/6.419 2.89 07.80 pct GOI 2021 4Y 104.17/24 6.516/6.495 3.73 06.84 pct GOI 2022 5Y 101.30/39 6.549/6.529 5.41 07.68 pct GOI 2023 6Y 105.23/30 6.661/6.648 6.40 07.35 pct GOI 2024 7Y 103.23/30 6.756/6.744 6.92 07.72 pct GOI 2025 8Y 105.43/53 6.813/6.797 7.85 06.97 pct GOI 2026 9Y 102.13/14 6.653/6.652 9.13 06.79 pct GOI 2027 10Y 102.45/46 6.448/6.446 9.82 08.60 pct GOI 2028 11Y 111.92/09 7.012/6.991 10.87 06.79 pct GOI 2029 12Y 100.55/56 6.723/6.722 12.43 07.61 pct GOI 2030 13Y 105.58/64 6.943/6.936 12.80 08.97 pct GOI 2030 14Y 115.55/70 7.144/7.128 13.38 07.95 pct GOI 2032 15Y 107.76/10 7.103/7.068 15.11 07.40 pct GOI 2035 19Y 103.25/40 7.078/7.063 18.14 08.83 pct GOI 2041 24Y 118.06/43 7.241/7.213 24.39 07.06 pct GOI 2046 30Y 99.90/14 7.067/7.047 29.22 The yield curve based on the above rates is available on Thomson Reuters Graphics . For liquid Government of India securities, please double click in the brackets . For further details, double click on and . (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit, +91 22 6180-7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)