TABLE-Thomson Reuters reference rates for India gilts

Jul 20 (Reuters) - The Thomson Reuters benchmark rates for Indian gilts at 1700 IST (1130 GMT) Thursday follow: ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ Security Name Tenor Price Yield Year Range Range to Mat. ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ 19/10/17 (Tbill) 3M 98.52/53 6.100/6.050 0.25 11/01/18 (Tbill) 6M 97.12/13 6.220/6.190 0.48 07.83 pct GOI 2018 1Y 101.00/04 6.370/6.313 0.73 07.28 pct GOI 2019 2Y 101.65/68 6.323/6.306 1.87 08.27 pct GOI 2020 3Y 104.72/77 6.445/6.427 2.89 07.80 pct GOI 2021 4Y 104.17/24 6.516/6.495 3.73 06.84 pct GOI 2022 5Y 101.34/40 6.540/6.527 5.41 07.68 pct GOI 2023 6Y 105.28/29 6.652/6.650 6.40 07.35 pct GOI 2024 7Y 103.30/31 6.744/6.742 6.92 07.72 pct GOI 2025 8Y 105.48/49 6.805/6.803 7.85 06.97 pct GOI 2026 9Y 102.09/11 6.659/6.656 9.13 06.79 pct GOI 2027 10Y 102.43/44 6.450/6.449 9.82 08.60 pct GOI 2028 11Y 112.00/05 7.002/6.996 10.87 06.79 pct GOI 2029 12Y 100.43/44 6.738/6.736 12.43 07.61 pct GOI 2030 13Y 105.60/64 6.941/6.936 12.80 08.97 pct GOI 2030 14Y 115.60/68 7.138/7.130 13.38 07.95 pct GOI 2032 15Y 107.80/00 7.099/7.078 15.11 07.40 pct GOI 2035 19Y 103.30/45 7.073/7.058 18.14 08.83 pct GOI 2041 24Y 118.13/51 7.236/7.206 24.39 07.06 pct GOI 2046 30Y 99.91/14 7.066/7.047 29.22 The yield curve based on the above rates is available on Thomson Reuters Graphics . For liquid Government of India securities, please double click in the brackets . For further details, double click on and . (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit, +91 22 6180-7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)