TABLE-Thomson Reuters reference rates for India gilts

Jul 21 (Reuters) - The Thomson Reuters benchmark rates for Indian gilts at 1215 IST (0645 GMT) Friday follow: ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ Security Name Tenor Price Yield Year Range Range to Mat. ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ 19/10/17 (Tbill) 3M 98.57/58 6.090/6.040 0.24 11/01/18 (Tbill) 6M 97.18/20 6.190/6.150 0.47 07.83 pct GOI 2018 1Y 101.00/04 6.353/6.296 0.72 07.28 pct GOI 2019 2Y 101.66/70 6.313/6.290 1.87 08.27 pct GOI 2020 3Y 104.76/78 6.426/6.418 2.88 07.80 pct GOI 2021 4Y 104.26/35 6.486/6.459 3.72 06.84 pct GOI 2022 5Y 101.44/51 6.518/6.502 5.41 07.68 pct GOI 2023 6Y 105.42/50 6.624/6.609 6.40 07.35 pct GOI 2024 7Y 103.55/58 6.698/6.693 6.92 07.72 pct GOI 2025 8Y 105.68/78 6.772/6.756 7.84 06.97 pct GOI 2026 9Y 102.19/20 6.644/6.643 9.13 06.79 pct GOI 2027 10Y 102.52/54 6.438/6.435 9.82 08.60 pct GOI 2028 11Y 112.28/35 6.967/6.958 10.86 06.79 pct GOI 2029 12Y 100.60/61 6.717/6.716 12.43 07.61 pct GOI 2030 13Y 105.76/86 6.922/6.911 12.80 08.97 pct GOI 2030 14Y 115.80/84 7.116/7.112 13.37 07.95 pct GOI 2032 15Y 107.95/30 7.083/7.047 15.10 07.40 pct GOI 2035 19Y 103.30/59 7.073/7.045 18.13 08.83 pct GOI 2041 24Y 118.46/72 7.210/7.190 24.39 07.06 pct GOI 2046 30Y 99.98/17 7.060/7.045 29.22 The yield curve based on the above rates is available on Thomson Reuters Graphics . For liquid Government of India securities, please double click in the brackets . For further details, double click on and . (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit, +91 22 6180-7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)