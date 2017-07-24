TABLE-Thomson Reuters reference rates for India gilts

Jul 24 (Reuters) - The Thomson Reuters benchmark rates for Indian gilts at 1215 IST (0645 GMT) Monday follow: ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ Security Name Tenor Price Yield Year Range Range to Mat. ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ 19/10/17 (Tbill) 3M 98.58/60 6.100/6.050 0.24 11/01/18 (Tbill) 6M 97.20/21 6.190/6.160 0.46 07.83 pct GOI 2018 1Y 101.01/07 6.333/6.247 0.71 07.28 pct GOI 2019 2Y 101.68/73 6.300/6.271 1.86 08.27 pct GOI 2020 3Y 104.72/78 6.439/6.416 2.88 07.80 pct GOI 2021 4Y 104.30/35 6.473/6.458 3.71 06.84 pct GOI 2022 5Y 101.54/65 6.495/6.471 5.40 07.68 pct GOI 2023 6Y 105.53/58 6.603/6.594 6.39 07.35 pct GOI 2024 7Y 103.59/62 6.691/6.686 6.91 07.72 pct GOI 2025 8Y 105.76/82 6.759/6.749 7.84 06.97 pct GOI 2026 9Y 102.41/42 6.612/6.611 9.12 06.79 pct GOI 2027 10Y 102.74/75 6.408/6.406 9.81 08.60 pct GOI 2028 11Y 112.40/54 6.952/6.935 10.86 06.79 pct GOI 2029 12Y 100.93/94 6.678/6.677 12.42 07.61 pct GOI 2030 13Y 106.04/07 6.890/6.887 12.79 08.97 pct GOI 2030 14Y 116.00/05 7.095/7.090 13.36 07.95 pct GOI 2032 15Y 108.30/60 7.047/7.016 15.09 07.40 pct GOI 2035 19Y 103.70/88 7.035/7.017 18.13 08.83 pct GOI 2041 24Y 118.60/04 7.199/7.166 24.38 07.06 pct GOI 2046 30Y 100.45/54 7.022/7.015 29.21 The yield curve based on the above rates is available on Thomson Reuters Graphics . For liquid Government of India securities, please double click in the brackets . For further details, double click on and . (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit, +91 22 6180-7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)