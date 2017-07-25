FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
12 days ago
TABLE-Thomson Reuters reference rates for India gilts
#Monsoon
#Bollywood
#SpecialReports
#TopNews
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
India still in bubble territory
Markets WeekAhead
India still in bubble territory
U.N. bans key N.Korea exports over missile tests
asia
U.N. bans key N.Korea exports over missile tests
India this week
Editor's Picks
India this week
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Asia
July 25, 2017 / 6:58 AM / 12 days ago

TABLE-Thomson Reuters reference rates for India gilts

2 Min Read

  Jul 25 (Reuters) - The Thomson Reuters benchmark rates for Indian gilts
  at 1215 IST (0645 GMT) Tuesday follow:

  ------------------   -----   ---------  -----------  ------
  Security Name        Tenor     Price       Yield      Year
                                 Range       Range      to Mat.
  ------------------   -----   ---------  -----------  ------
  19/10/17 (Tbill)       3M   98.60/61   6.110/6.040    0.23
  11/01/18 (Tbill)       6M   97.21/23   6.200/6.150    0.46
  07.83 pct GOI 2018     1Y  101.00/04   6.342/6.284    0.71
  07.28 pct GOI 2019     2Y  101.65/72   6.315/6.275    1.86
  08.27 pct GOI 2020     3Y  104.71/73   6.441/6.434    2.87
  07.80 pct GOI 2021     4Y  104.24/30   6.490/6.472    3.71
  06.84 pct GOI 2022     5Y  101.43/52   6.519/6.500    5.40
  07.68 pct GOI 2023     6Y  105.40/47   6.627/6.614    6.39
  07.35 pct GOI 2024     7Y  103.44/50   6.718/6.707    6.91
  07.72 pct GOI 2025     8Y  105.62/73   6.781/6.763    7.83
  06.97 pct GOI 2026     9Y  102.23/26   6.638/6.634    9.11
  06.79 pct GOI 2027    10Y  102.58/60   6.429/6.427    9.81
  08.60 pct GOI 2028    11Y  112.00/45   7.001/6.945   10.85
  06.79 pct GOI 2029    12Y  100.63/65   6.714/6.711   12.42
  07.61 pct GOI 2030    13Y  105.81/89   6.916/6.907   12.79
  08.97 pct GOI 2030    14Y  115.70/00   7.127/7.095   13.36
  07.95 pct GOI 2032    15Y  108.00/40   7.078/7.036   15.09
  07.40 pct GOI 2035    19Y  103.62/65   7.042/7.039   18.12
  08.83 pct GOI 2041    24Y  118.50/85   7.207/7.180   24.38
  07.06 pct GOI 2046    30Y  100.15/31   7.047/7.034   29.21

  The yield curve based on the above rates is available on
  Thomson Reuters Graphics           .

      For liquid Government of India securities, please double
  click in the brackets            .
      For further details, double click on              and
              .
      (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit, +91 22 6180-7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.