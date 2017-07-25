TABLE-Thomson Reuters reference rates for India gilts

Jul 25 (Reuters) - The Thomson Reuters benchmark rates for Indian gilts at 1215 IST (0645 GMT) Tuesday follow: ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ Security Name Tenor Price Yield Year Range Range to Mat. ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ 19/10/17 (Tbill) 3M 98.60/61 6.110/6.040 0.23 11/01/18 (Tbill) 6M 97.21/23 6.200/6.150 0.46 07.83 pct GOI 2018 1Y 101.00/04 6.342/6.284 0.71 07.28 pct GOI 2019 2Y 101.65/72 6.315/6.275 1.86 08.27 pct GOI 2020 3Y 104.71/73 6.441/6.434 2.87 07.80 pct GOI 2021 4Y 104.24/30 6.490/6.472 3.71 06.84 pct GOI 2022 5Y 101.43/52 6.519/6.500 5.40 07.68 pct GOI 2023 6Y 105.40/47 6.627/6.614 6.39 07.35 pct GOI 2024 7Y 103.44/50 6.718/6.707 6.91 07.72 pct GOI 2025 8Y 105.62/73 6.781/6.763 7.83 06.97 pct GOI 2026 9Y 102.23/26 6.638/6.634 9.11 06.79 pct GOI 2027 10Y 102.58/60 6.429/6.427 9.81 08.60 pct GOI 2028 11Y 112.00/45 7.001/6.945 10.85 06.79 pct GOI 2029 12Y 100.63/65 6.714/6.711 12.42 07.61 pct GOI 2030 13Y 105.81/89 6.916/6.907 12.79 08.97 pct GOI 2030 14Y 115.70/00 7.127/7.095 13.36 07.95 pct GOI 2032 15Y 108.00/40 7.078/7.036 15.09 07.40 pct GOI 2035 19Y 103.62/65 7.042/7.039 18.12 08.83 pct GOI 2041 24Y 118.50/85 7.207/7.180 24.38 07.06 pct GOI 2046 30Y 100.15/31 7.047/7.034 29.21 The yield curve based on the above rates is available on Thomson Reuters Graphics . For liquid Government of India securities, please double click in the brackets . For further details, double click on and . (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit, +91 22 6180-7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)