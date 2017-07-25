TABLE-Thomson Reuters reference rates for India gilts

Jul 25 (Reuters) - The Thomson Reuters benchmark rates for Indian gilts at 1700 IST (1130 GMT) Tuesday follow: ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ Security Name Tenor Price Yield Year Range Range to Mat. ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ 19/10/17 (Tbill) 3M 98.60/61 6.100/6.060 0.23 11/01/18 (Tbill) 6M 97.21/23 6.200/6.160 0.46 07.83 pct GOI 2018 1Y 101.00/04 6.342/6.284 0.71 07.28 pct GOI 2019 2Y 101.60/68 6.344/6.298 1.86 08.27 pct GOI 2020 3Y 104.68/73 6.452/6.434 2.87 07.80 pct GOI 2021 4Y 104.22/25 6.497/6.488 3.71 06.84 pct GOI 2022 5Y 101.38/46 6.530/6.513 5.40 07.68 pct GOI 2023 6Y 105.37/40 6.633/6.627 6.39 07.35 pct GOI 2024 7Y 103.40/43 6.725/6.719 6.91 07.72 pct GOI 2025 8Y 105.60/64 6.784/6.778 7.83 06.97 pct GOI 2026 9Y 102.18/21 6.646/6.641 9.11 06.79 pct GOI 2027 10Y 102.57/58 6.431/6.429 9.81 08.60 pct GOI 2028 11Y 112.15/28 6.982/6.966 10.85 06.79 pct GOI 2029 12Y 100.58/59 6.720/6.718 12.42 07.61 pct GOI 2030 13Y 105.60/71 6.940/6.928 12.79 08.97 pct GOI 2030 14Y 115.60/87 7.137/7.109 13.36 07.95 pct GOI 2032 15Y 108.05/30 7.073/7.047 15.09 07.40 pct GOI 2035 19Y 103.62/65 7.042/7.039 18.12 08.83 pct GOI 2041 24Y 118.30/46 7.222/7.210 24.38 07.06 pct GOI 2046 30Y 100.11/29 7.050/7.035 29.21 The yield curve based on the above rates is available on Thomson Reuters Graphics . For liquid Government of India securities, please double click in the brackets . For further details, double click on and . (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit, +91 22 6180-7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)