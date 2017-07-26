TABLE-Thomson Reuters reference rates for India gilts

Jul 26 (Reuters) - The Thomson Reuters benchmark rates for Indian gilts at 1215 IST (0645 GMT) Wednesday follow: ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ Security Name Tenor Price Yield Year Range Range to Mat. ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ 19/10/17 (Tbill) 3M 98.62/63 6.080/6.030 0.23 11/01/18 (Tbill) 6M 97.23/25 6.190/6.150 0.46 07.83 pct GOI 2018 1Y 101.00/04 6.337/6.279 0.71 07.28 pct GOI 2019 2Y 101.60/70 6.343/6.285 1.85 08.27 pct GOI 2020 3Y 104.64/71 6.466/6.439 2.87 07.80 pct GOI 2021 4Y 104.16/24 6.514/6.490 3.71 06.84 pct GOI 2022 5Y 101.38/43 6.530/6.519 5.40 07.68 pct GOI 2023 6Y 105.32/37 6.642/6.632 6.39 07.35 pct GOI 2024 7Y 103.36/39 6.732/6.726 6.91 07.72 pct GOI 2025 8Y 105.53/60 6.795/6.784 7.83 06.97 pct GOI 2026 9Y 102.15/19 6.650/6.644 9.11 06.79 pct GOI 2027 10Y 102.51/52 6.439/6.438 9.80 08.60 pct GOI 2028 11Y 112.00/20 7.001/6.976 10.85 06.79 pct GOI 2029 12Y 100.51/53 6.728/6.725 12.42 07.61 pct GOI 2030 13Y 105.71/75 6.928/6.923 12.79 08.97 pct GOI 2030 14Y 115.80/90 7.116/7.105 13.36 07.95 pct GOI 2032 15Y 107.99/29 7.079/7.048 15.09 07.40 pct GOI 2035 19Y 103.50/65 7.054/7.039 18.12 08.83 pct GOI 2041 24Y 118.10/57 7.238/7.201 24.38 07.06 pct GOI 2046 30Y 99.90/25 7.067/7.038 29.21 The yield curve based on the above rates is available on Thomson Reuters Graphics . For liquid Government of India securities, please double click in the brackets . For further details, double click on and . (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit, +91 22 6180-7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)