TABLE-Thomson Reuters reference rates for India gilts

Jul 28 (Reuters) - The Thomson Reuters benchmark rates for Indian gilts at 1215 IST (0645 GMT) Friday follow: ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ Security Name Tenor Price Yield Year Range Range to Mat. ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ 26/10/17 (Tbill) 3M 98.56/56 6.140/6.120 0.24 25/01/18 (Tbill) 6M 97.05/07 6.230/6.200 0.49 07.83 pct GOI 2018 1Y 101.02/04 6.290/6.261 0.70 07.28 pct GOI 2019 2Y 101.65/70 6.310/6.281 1.85 08.27 pct GOI 2020 3Y 104.69/74 6.442/6.423 2.86 07.80 pct GOI 2021 4Y 104.18/23 6.505/6.490 3.70 06.84 pct GOI 2022 5Y 101.38/44 6.530/6.517 5.39 07.68 pct GOI 2023 6Y 105.18/33 6.667/6.639 6.38 07.35 pct GOI 2024 7Y 103.29/35 6.744/6.733 6.90 07.72 pct GOI 2025 8Y 105.45/49 6.807/6.801 7.83 06.97 pct GOI 2026 9Y 102.09/11 6.659/6.656 9.11 06.79 pct GOI 2027 10Y 102.49/50 6.441/6.440 9.80 08.60 pct GOI 2028 11Y 111.85/92 7.018/7.010 10.84 06.79 pct GOI 2029 12Y 100.39/41 6.742/6.740 12.41 07.61 pct GOI 2030 13Y 105.52/59 6.949/6.941 12.78 08.97 pct GOI 2030 14Y 115.64/74 7.132/7.121 13.35 07.95 pct GOI 2032 15Y 108.09/28 7.068/7.049 15.08 07.40 pct GOI 2035 19Y 103.53/57 7.051/7.047 18.11 08.83 pct GOI 2041 24Y 118.20/50 7.229/7.207 24.37 07.06 pct GOI 2046 30Y 99.93/25 7.064/7.038 29.20