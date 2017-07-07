TABLE-Thomson Reuters reference rates for India gilts

Jul 7 (Reuters) - The Thomson Reuters benchmark rates for Indian gilts at 1215 IST (0645 GMT) Friday follow: ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ Security Name Tenor Price Yield Year Range Range to Mat. ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ 05/10/17 (Tbill) 3M 98.52/54 6.310/6.240 0.24 28/12/17 (Tbill) 6M 97.12/13 6.340/6.310 0.48 07.83 pct GOI 2018 1Y 101.03/07 6.386/6.331 0.76 07.28 pct GOI 2019 2Y 101.60/65 6.366/6.338 1.91 08.27 pct GOI 2020 3Y 104.48/49 6.552/6.549 2.92 07.80 pct GOI 2021 4Y 103.78/82 6.641/6.629 3.76 08.08 pct GOI 2022 5Y 105.55/68 6.765/6.735 5.07 06.84 pct GOI 2022 6Y 100.70/78 6.683/6.666 5.45 07.68 pct GOI 2023 7Y 104.52/58 6.799/6.788 6.44 07.72 pct GOI 2025 8Y 104.76/81 6.924/6.916 7.88 06.97 pct GOI 2026 9Y 101.57/59 6.736/6.733 9.16 06.79 pct GOI 2027 10Y 101.84/86 6.532/6.529 9.86 08.60 pct GOI 2028 11Y 111.40/49 7.080/7.068 10.90 06.79 pct GOI 2029 12Y 99.58/59 6.840/6.839 12.47 07.61 pct GOI 2030 13Y 105.18/30 6.990/6.976 12.84 08.97 pct GOI 2030 14Y 115.40/58 7.162/7.143 13.41 07.95 pct GOI 2032 15Y 107.41/79 7.140/7.100 15.14 07.40 pct GOI 2035 19Y 102.60/05 7.141/7.097 18.17 08.83 pct GOI 2041 24Y 117.35/78 7.297/7.264 24.43 07.06 pct GOI 2046 30Y 99.05/25 7.136/7.120 29.26 The yield curve based on the above rates is available on Thomson Reuters Graphics . For liquid Government of India securities, please double click in the brackets . For further details, double click on and . (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit, +91 22 6180-7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)