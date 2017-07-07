FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a month ago
TABLE-Thomson Reuters reference rates for India gilts
#GST
#Bollywood
#SpecialReports
#Monsoon
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
Retail inflation seen picking up in July: Reuters poll
Economy
Retail inflation seen picking up in July: Reuters poll
Ousted PM Sharif starts defiant 'caravan' to hometown
Pakistan
Ousted PM Sharif starts defiant 'caravan' to hometown
Tech-savvy farmers a new hope for Japan's agriculture sector
Japan
Tech-savvy farmers a new hope for Japan's agriculture sector
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Asia
July 7, 2017 / 11:44 AM / a month ago

TABLE-Thomson Reuters reference rates for India gilts

2 Min Read

  Jul 7 (Reuters) - The Thomson Reuters benchmark rates for Indian gilts
  at 1700 IST (1130 GMT) Friday follow:

  ------------------   -----   ---------  -----------  ------
  Security Name        Tenor     Price       Yield      Year
                                 Range       Range      to Mat.
  ------------------   -----   ---------  -----------  ------
  05/10/17 (Tbill)       3M   98.53/53   6.280/6.260    0.24
  28/12/17 (Tbill)       6M   97.12/13   6.340/6.300    0.48
  07.83 pct GOI 2018     1Y  101.03/06   6.386/6.345    0.76
  07.28 pct GOI 2019     2Y  101.58/62   6.377/6.355    1.91
  08.27 pct GOI 2020     3Y  104.52/54   6.538/6.530    2.92
  07.80 pct GOI 2021     4Y  103.82/85   6.629/6.620    3.76
  08.08 pct GOI 2022     5Y  105.65/70   6.742/6.731    5.07
  06.84 pct GOI 2022     6Y  100.80/86   6.661/6.648    5.45
  07.68 pct GOI 2023     7Y  104.63/64   6.778/6.776    6.44
  07.72 pct GOI 2025     8Y  104.80/87   6.917/6.906    7.88
  06.97 pct GOI 2026     9Y  101.61/63   6.730/6.727    9.16
  06.79 pct GOI 2027    10Y  101.84/86   6.532/6.529    9.86
  08.60 pct GOI 2028    11Y  111.50/54   7.067/7.062   10.90
  06.79 pct GOI 2029    12Y   99.63/64   6.834/6.833   12.47
  07.61 pct GOI 2030    13Y  105.24/30   6.983/6.976   12.84
  08.97 pct GOI 2030    14Y  115.48/50   7.154/7.152   13.41
  07.95 pct GOI 2032    15Y  107.49/56   7.131/7.124   15.14
  07.40 pct GOI 2035    19Y  102.96/09   7.106/7.093   18.17
  08.83 pct GOI 2041    24Y  117.60/85   7.278/7.258   24.43
  07.06 pct GOI 2046    30Y   99.15/35   7.128/7.112   29.26

  The yield curve based on the above rates is available on
  Thomson Reuters Graphics           .

      For liquid Government of India securities, please double
  click in the brackets            .
      For further details, double click on              and
              .
      (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit, +91 22 6180-7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.