TABLE-Thomson Reuters reference rates for India gilts

Jul 13 (Reuters) - The Thomson Reuters benchmark rates for Indian gilts at 1700 IST (1130 GMT) Thursday follow: ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ Security Name Tenor Price Yield Year Range Range to Mat. ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ 12/10/17 (Tbill) 3M 98.50/51 6.190/6.120 0.25 11/01/18 (Tbill) 6M 96.98/98 6.280/6.270 0.49 07.83 pct GOI 2018 1Y 101.02/07 6.379/6.309 0.74 07.28 pct GOI 2019 2Y 101.65/69 6.332/6.310 1.89 08.27 pct GOI 2020 3Y 104.61/64 6.498/6.487 2.91 07.80 pct GOI 2021 4Y 104.03/04 6.563/6.560 3.74 06.84 pct GOI 2022 5Y 101.25/32 6.561/6.546 5.43 07.68 pct GOI 2023 6Y 105.13/15 6.682/6.679 6.42 07.35 pct GOI 2024 7Y 103.06/07 6.788/6.787 6.94 07.72 pct GOI 2025 8Y 105.22/25 6.848/6.844 7.87 06.97 pct GOI 2026 9Y 102.11/13 6.656/6.654 9.15 06.79 pct GOI 2027 10Y 102.40/41 6.455/6.454 9.84 08.60 pct GOI 2028 11Y 111.75/80 7.035/7.029 10.89 06.79 pct GOI 2029 12Y 100.36/38 6.746/6.744 12.45 07.61 pct GOI 2030 13Y 105.46/49 6.958/6.954 12.82 08.97 pct GOI 2030 14Y 115.55/68 7.145/7.131 13.39 07.95 pct GOI 2032 15Y 107.80/10 7.099/7.068 15.13 07.40 pct GOI 2035 19Y 103.00/39 7.102/7.064 18.16 08.83 pct GOI 2041 24Y 117.90/33 7.254/7.221 24.41 07.06 pct GOI 2046 30Y 99.55/80 7.095/7.075 29.24 The yield curve based on the above rates is available on Thomson Reuters Graphics . For liquid Government of India securities, please double click in the brackets . For further details, double click on and . (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit, +91 22 6180-7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)