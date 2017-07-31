TABLE-Thomson Reuters reference rates for India gilts

Jul 31 (Reuters) - The Thomson Reuters benchmark rates for Indian gilts at 1700 IST (1130 GMT) Monday follow: ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ Security Name Tenor Price Yield Year Range Range to Mat. ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ 26/10/17 (Tbill) 3M 98.57/58 6.140/6.120 0.24 25/01/18 (Tbill) 6M 97.07/08 6.230/6.210 0.49 07.83 pct GOI 2018 1Y 101.01/04 6.299/6.255 0.70 07.28 pct GOI 2019 2Y 101.64/67 6.314/6.297 1.84 08.27 pct GOI 2020 3Y 104.65/69 6.456/6.440 2.86 07.80 pct GOI 2021 4Y 104.19/20 6.501/6.498 3.70 06.84 pct GOI 2022 5Y 101.26/29 6.556/6.550 5.39 07.68 pct GOI 2023 6Y 105.04/08 6.693/6.686 6.38 07.35 pct GOI 2024 7Y 103.11/14 6.776/6.770 6.89 07.72 pct GOI 2025 8Y 105.20/21 6.847/6.846 7.82 06.97 pct GOI 2026 9Y 101.85/93 6.694/6.682 9.10 06.79 pct GOI 2027 10Y 102.31/32 6.466/6.465 9.79 08.60 pct GOI 2028 11Y 111.55/61 7.055/7.048 10.84 06.79 pct GOI 2029 12Y 100.16/18 6.770/6.767 12.41 07.61 pct GOI 2030 13Y 105.23/30 6.983/6.975 12.78 08.97 pct GOI 2030 14Y 115.26/70 7.172/7.126 13.35 07.95 pct GOI 2032 15Y 107.59/68 7.120/7.110 15.08 07.40 pct GOI 2035 19Y 103.20/50 7.083/7.054 18.11 08.83 pct GOI 2041 24Y 117.93/06 7.250/7.240 24.37 07.06 pct GOI 2046 30Y 99.50/90 7.100/7.067 29.19 The yield curve based on the above rates is available on Thomson Reuters Graphics . For liquid Government of India securities, please double click in the brackets . For further details, double click on and . (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit, +91 22 6180-7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)