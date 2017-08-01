TABLE-Thomson Reuters reference rates for India gilts

Aug 1 (Reuters) - The Thomson Reuters benchmark rates for Indian gilts at 1215 IST (0645 GMT) Tuesday follow: ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ Security Name Tenor Price Yield Year Range Range to Mat. ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ 26/10/17 (Tbill) 3M 98.59/60 6.140/6.100 0.24 25/01/18 (Tbill) 6M 97.08/10 6.240/6.200 0.48 07.83 pct GOI 2018 1Y 101.02/05 6.279/6.234 0.69 07.28 pct GOI 2019 2Y 101.63/66 6.319/6.301 1.84 08.27 pct GOI 2020 3Y 104.68/72 6.443/6.427 2.86 07.80 pct GOI 2021 4Y 104.21/28 6.495/6.473 3.69 06.84 pct GOI 2022 5Y 101.34/41 6.538/6.523 5.38 07.68 pct GOI 2023 6Y 105.20/25 6.662/6.653 6.37 07.35 pct GOI 2024 7Y 103.29/37 6.743/6.729 6.89 07.72 pct GOI 2025 8Y 105.41/47 6.813/6.803 7.82 06.97 pct GOI 2026 9Y 102.04/06 6.666/6.663 9.10 06.79 pct GOI 2027 10Y 102.47/49 6.444/6.441 9.79 08.60 pct GOI 2028 11Y 111.65/73 7.043/7.033 10.84 06.79 pct GOI 2029 12Y 100.48/51 6.731/6.728 12.40 07.61 pct GOI 2030 13Y 105.43/50 6.959/6.951 12.77 08.97 pct GOI 2030 14Y 115.66/75 7.129/7.120 13.34 07.95 pct GOI 2032 15Y 107.83/00 7.095/7.077 15.08 07.40 pct GOI 2035 19Y 103.20/70 7.083/7.034 18.11 08.83 pct GOI 2041 24Y 118.38/62 7.215/7.197 24.36 07.06 pct GOI 2046 30Y 100.00/04 7.059/7.056 29.19 The yield curve based on the above rates is available on Thomson Reuters Graphics . For liquid Government of India securities, please double click in the brackets . For further details, double click on and . (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit, +91 22 6180-7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)