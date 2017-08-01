TABLE-Thomson Reuters reference rates for India gilts

Aug 1 (Reuters) - The Thomson Reuters benchmark rates for Indian gilts at 1700 IST (1130 GMT) Tuesday follow: ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ Security Name Tenor Price Yield Year Range Range to Mat. ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ 26/10/17 (Tbill) 3M 98.60/60 6.120/6.090 0.24 25/01/18 (Tbill) 6M 97.08/10 6.230/6.200 0.48 07.83 pct GOI 2018 1Y 101.02/05 6.279/6.234 0.69 07.28 pct GOI 2019 2Y 101.59/65 6.342/6.307 1.84 08.27 pct GOI 2020 3Y 104.67/69 6.446/6.439 2.86 07.80 pct GOI 2021 4Y 104.22/25 6.491/6.483 3.69 06.84 pct GOI 2022 5Y 101.32/39 6.543/6.527 5.38 07.68 pct GOI 2023 6Y 105.18/20 6.666/6.662 6.37 07.35 pct GOI 2024 7Y 103.26/29 6.748/6.743 6.89 07.72 pct GOI 2025 8Y 105.33/37 6.826/6.820 7.82 06.97 pct GOI 2026 9Y 101.99/02 6.673/6.669 9.10 06.79 pct GOI 2027 10Y 102.48/50 6.443/6.440 9.79 08.60 pct GOI 2028 11Y 111.60/70 7.049/7.036 10.84 06.79 pct GOI 2029 12Y 100.38/40 6.743/6.741 12.40 07.61 pct GOI 2030 13Y 105.37/42 6.966/6.960 12.77 08.97 pct GOI 2030 14Y 115.69/74 7.126/7.121 13.34 07.95 pct GOI 2032 15Y 107.83/00 7.095/7.077 15.08 07.40 pct GOI 2035 19Y 103.20/70 7.083/7.034 18.11 08.83 pct GOI 2041 24Y 118.20/48 7.229/7.208 24.36 07.06 pct GOI 2046 30Y 99.96/04 7.062/7.056 29.19 The yield curve based on the above rates is available on Thomson Reuters Graphics . For liquid Government of India securities, please double click in the brackets . For further details, double click on and . (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit, +91 22 6180-7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)