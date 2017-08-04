FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
8 days ago
TABLE-Thomson Reuters reference rates for India gilts
August 4, 2017 / 7:02 AM / 8 days ago

TABLE-Thomson Reuters reference rates for India gilts

2 Min Read

  Aug 4 (Reuters) - The Thomson Reuters benchmark rates for Indian gilts
  at 1215 IST (0645 GMT) Friday follow:

  ------------------   -----   ---------  -----------  ------
  Security Name        Tenor     Price       Yield      Year
                                 Range       Range      to Mat.
  ------------------   -----   ---------  -----------  ------
  02/11/17 (Tbill)       3M   98.57/57   6.100/6.080    0.24
  25/01/18 (Tbill)       6M   97.20/22   6.140/6.110    0.48
  07.83 pct GOI 2018     1Y  101.03/07   6.233/6.173    0.69
  07.28 pct GOI 2019     2Y  101.70/73   6.271/6.253    1.83
  08.27 pct GOI 2020     3Y  104.89/93   6.355/6.340    2.85
  07.80 pct GOI 2021     4Y  104.45/52   6.418/6.397    3.69
  06.84 pct GOI 2022     5Y  101.81/83   6.433/6.429    5.38
  07.68 pct GOI 2023     6Y  105.76/78   6.555/6.551    6.36
  07.35 pct GOI 2024     7Y  103.87/90   6.638/6.632    6.88
  07.72 pct GOI 2025     8Y  105.91/95   6.731/6.725    7.81
  06.97 pct GOI 2026     9Y  102.28/30   6.631/6.628    9.09
  06.79 pct GOI 2027    10Y  102.55/56   6.433/6.431    9.78
  08.60 pct GOI 2028    11Y  111.95/25   7.004/6.967   10.83
  06.79 pct GOI 2029    12Y  100.48/50   6.731/6.729   12.39
  07.61 pct GOI 2030    13Y  105.61/00   6.938/6.893   12.76
  08.97 pct GOI 2030    14Y  116.01/10   7.091/7.082   13.34
  07.95 pct GOI 2032    15Y  108.15/50   7.062/7.025   15.07
  07.40 pct GOI 2035    19Y  103.45/85   7.058/7.020   18.10
  08.83 pct GOI 2041    24Y  118.50/70   7.206/7.191   24.36
  07.06 pct GOI 2046    30Y  100.30/45   7.035/7.022   29.18

  The yield curve based on the above rates is available on
  Thomson Reuters Graphics           .

      For liquid Government of India securities, please double
  click in the brackets            .
      For further details, double click on              and
              .
      (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit, +91 22 6180-7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)

