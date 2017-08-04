TABLE-Thomson Reuters reference rates for India gilts

Aug 4 (Reuters) - The Thomson Reuters benchmark rates for Indian gilts at 1215 IST (0645 GMT) Friday follow: ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ Security Name Tenor Price Yield Year Range Range to Mat. ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ 02/11/17 (Tbill) 3M 98.57/57 6.100/6.080 0.24 25/01/18 (Tbill) 6M 97.20/22 6.140/6.110 0.48 07.83 pct GOI 2018 1Y 101.03/07 6.233/6.173 0.69 07.28 pct GOI 2019 2Y 101.70/73 6.271/6.253 1.83 08.27 pct GOI 2020 3Y 104.89/93 6.355/6.340 2.85 07.80 pct GOI 2021 4Y 104.45/52 6.418/6.397 3.69 06.84 pct GOI 2022 5Y 101.81/83 6.433/6.429 5.38 07.68 pct GOI 2023 6Y 105.76/78 6.555/6.551 6.36 07.35 pct GOI 2024 7Y 103.87/90 6.638/6.632 6.88 07.72 pct GOI 2025 8Y 105.91/95 6.731/6.725 7.81 06.97 pct GOI 2026 9Y 102.28/30 6.631/6.628 9.09 06.79 pct GOI 2027 10Y 102.55/56 6.433/6.431 9.78 08.60 pct GOI 2028 11Y 111.95/25 7.004/6.967 10.83 06.79 pct GOI 2029 12Y 100.48/50 6.731/6.729 12.39 07.61 pct GOI 2030 13Y 105.61/00 6.938/6.893 12.76 08.97 pct GOI 2030 14Y 116.01/10 7.091/7.082 13.34 07.95 pct GOI 2032 15Y 108.15/50 7.062/7.025 15.07 07.40 pct GOI 2035 19Y 103.45/85 7.058/7.020 18.10 08.83 pct GOI 2041 24Y 118.50/70 7.206/7.191 24.36 07.06 pct GOI 2046 30Y 100.30/45 7.035/7.022 29.18 The yield curve based on the above rates is available on Thomson Reuters Graphics . For liquid Government of India securities, please double click in the brackets . For further details, double click on and . (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit, +91 22 6180-7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)