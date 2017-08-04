FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
8 days ago
TABLE-Thomson Reuters reference rates for India gilts
August 4, 2017 / 11:42 AM / 8 days ago

TABLE-Thomson Reuters reference rates for India gilts

2 Min Read

  Aug 4 (Reuters) - The Thomson Reuters benchmark rates for Indian gilts
  at 1700 IST (1130 GMT) Friday follow:

  ------------------   -----   ---------  -----------  ------
  Security Name        Tenor     Price       Yield      Year
                                 Range       Range      to Mat.
  ------------------   -----   ---------  -----------  ------
  02/11/17 (Tbill)       3M   98.57/57   6.100/6.090    0.24
  25/01/18 (Tbill)       6M   97.20/21   6.150/6.120    0.48
  07.83 pct GOI 2018     1Y  101.04/05   6.218/6.203    0.69
  07.28 pct GOI 2019     2Y  101.66/75   6.294/6.242    1.83
  08.27 pct GOI 2020     3Y  104.89/90   6.355/6.351    2.85
  07.80 pct GOI 2021     4Y  104.49/50   6.406/6.403    3.69
  06.84 pct GOI 2022     5Y  101.80/82   6.436/6.431    5.38
  07.68 pct GOI 2023     6Y  105.72/75   6.562/6.557    6.36
  07.35 pct GOI 2024     7Y  103.85/87   6.641/6.638    6.88
  07.72 pct GOI 2025     8Y  105.90/94   6.733/6.726    7.81
  06.97 pct GOI 2026     9Y  102.24/28   6.636/6.631    9.09
  06.79 pct GOI 2027    10Y  102.49/50   6.441/6.439    9.78
  08.60 pct GOI 2028    11Y  112.14/20   6.981/6.973   10.83
  06.79 pct GOI 2029    12Y  100.49/51   6.730/6.727   12.39
  07.61 pct GOI 2030    13Y  105.80/90   6.916/6.905   12.76
  08.97 pct GOI 2030    14Y  115.90/98   7.103/7.094   13.34
  07.95 pct GOI 2032    15Y  108.05/35   7.072/7.041   15.07
  07.40 pct GOI 2035    19Y  103.45/50   7.058/7.054   18.10
  08.83 pct GOI 2041    24Y  118.40/60   7.214/7.198   24.36
  07.06 pct GOI 2046    30Y  100.30/38   7.035/7.028   29.18

  The yield curve based on the above rates is available on
  Thomson Reuters Graphics           .

      For liquid Government of India securities, please double
  click in the brackets            .
      For further details, double click on              and
              .
      (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit, +91 22 6180-7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)

