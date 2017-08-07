FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
5 days ago
TABLE-Thomson Reuters reference rates for India gilts
August 7, 2017 / 6:58 AM / 5 days ago

TABLE-Thomson Reuters reference rates for India gilts

2 Min Read

  Aug 7 (Reuters) - The Thomson Reuters benchmark rates for Indian gilts
  at 1215 IST (0645 GMT) Monday follow:

  ------------------   -----   ---------  -----------  ------
  Security Name        Tenor     Price       Yield      Year
                                 Range       Range      to Mat.
  ------------------   -----   ---------  -----------  ------
  02/11/17 (Tbill)       3M   98.58/59   6.120/6.090    0.24
  25/01/18 (Tbill)       6M   97.21/23   6.170/6.110    0.47
  07.83 pct GOI 2018     1Y  101.04/07   6.212/6.167    0.68
  07.28 pct GOI 2019     2Y  101.67/74   6.287/6.246    1.82
  08.27 pct GOI 2020     3Y  104.89/92   6.353/6.342    2.84
  07.80 pct GOI 2021     4Y  104.44/48   6.420/6.408    3.68
  06.84 pct GOI 2022     5Y  101.75/82   6.446/6.431    5.37
  07.68 pct GOI 2023     6Y  105.66/67   6.573/6.571    6.36
  07.35 pct GOI 2024     7Y  103.78/80   6.654/6.650    6.88
  07.72 pct GOI 2025     8Y  105.82/85   6.745/6.740    7.80
  06.97 pct GOI 2026     9Y  102.13/16   6.653/6.648    9.08
  06.79 pct GOI 2027    10Y  102.43/45   6.449/6.446    9.77
  08.60 pct GOI 2028    11Y  112.11/30   6.984/6.960   10.82
  06.79 pct GOI 2029    12Y  100.36/37   6.745/6.744   12.39
  07.61 pct GOI 2030    13Y  105.60/80   6.939/6.916   12.76
  08.97 pct GOI 2030    14Y  115.75/90   7.119/7.103   13.33
  07.95 pct GOI 2032    15Y  107.98/23   7.079/7.053   15.06
  07.40 pct GOI 2035    19Y  103.33/63   7.070/7.041   18.09
  08.83 pct GOI 2041    24Y  118.20/60   7.229/7.198   24.35
  07.06 pct GOI 2046    30Y  100.20/30   7.043/7.035   29.18

  The yield curve based on the above rates is available on
  Thomson Reuters Graphics           .

      For liquid Government of India securities, please double
  click in the brackets            .
      For further details, double click on              and
              .
      (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit, +91 22 6180-7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)

