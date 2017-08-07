TABLE-Thomson Reuters reference rates for India gilts

Aug 7 (Reuters) - The Thomson Reuters benchmark rates for Indian gilts at 1700 IST (1130 GMT) Monday follow: ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ Security Name Tenor Price Yield Year Range Range to Mat. ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ 02/11/17 (Tbill) 3M 98.57/58 6.140/6.120 0.24 25/01/18 (Tbill) 6M 97.20/22 6.180/6.130 0.47 07.83 pct GOI 2018 1Y 101.00/05 6.273/6.197 0.68 07.28 pct GOI 2019 2Y 101.69/73 6.275/6.252 1.82 08.27 pct GOI 2020 3Y 104.87/89 6.361/6.353 2.84 07.80 pct GOI 2021 4Y 104.46/48 6.414/6.408 3.68 06.84 pct GOI 2022 5Y 101.76/77 6.444/6.442 5.37 07.68 pct GOI 2023 6Y 105.65/66 6.575/6.573 6.36 07.35 pct GOI 2024 7Y 103.74/75 6.661/6.659 6.88 07.72 pct GOI 2025 8Y 105.78/80 6.752/6.749 7.80 06.97 pct GOI 2026 9Y 102.06/09 6.663/6.658 9.08 06.79 pct GOI 2027 10Y 102.36/38 6.459/6.456 9.77 08.60 pct GOI 2028 11Y 111.96/15 7.003/6.979 10.82 06.79 pct GOI 2029 12Y 100.26/27 6.758/6.756 12.39 07.61 pct GOI 2030 13Y 105.51/73 6.950/6.924 12.76 08.97 pct GOI 2030 14Y 115.66/83 7.128/7.110 13.33 07.95 pct GOI 2032 15Y 107.89/17 7.088/7.059 15.06 07.40 pct GOI 2035 19Y 103.35/70 7.068/7.034 18.09 08.83 pct GOI 2041 24Y 118.13/48 7.234/7.207 24.35 07.06 pct GOI 2046 30Y 100.09/29 7.052/7.035 29.18 The yield curve based on the above rates is available on Thomson Reuters Graphics . For liquid Government of India securities, please double click in the brackets . For further details, double click on and . (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit, +91 22 6180-7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)