5 days ago
TABLE-Thomson Reuters reference rates for India gilts
August 7, 2017 / 11:43 AM / 5 days ago

TABLE-Thomson Reuters reference rates for India gilts

2 Min Read

  Aug 7 (Reuters) - The Thomson Reuters benchmark rates for Indian gilts
  at 1700 IST (1130 GMT) Monday follow:

  ------------------   -----   ---------  -----------  ------
  Security Name        Tenor     Price       Yield      Year
                                 Range       Range      to Mat.
  ------------------   -----   ---------  -----------  ------
  02/11/17 (Tbill)       3M   98.57/58   6.140/6.120    0.24
  25/01/18 (Tbill)       6M   97.20/22   6.180/6.130    0.47
  07.83 pct GOI 2018     1Y  101.00/05   6.273/6.197    0.68
  07.28 pct GOI 2019     2Y  101.69/73   6.275/6.252    1.82
  08.27 pct GOI 2020     3Y  104.87/89   6.361/6.353    2.84
  07.80 pct GOI 2021     4Y  104.46/48   6.414/6.408    3.68
  06.84 pct GOI 2022     5Y  101.76/77   6.444/6.442    5.37
  07.68 pct GOI 2023     6Y  105.65/66   6.575/6.573    6.36
  07.35 pct GOI 2024     7Y  103.74/75   6.661/6.659    6.88
  07.72 pct GOI 2025     8Y  105.78/80   6.752/6.749    7.80
  06.97 pct GOI 2026     9Y  102.06/09   6.663/6.658    9.08
  06.79 pct GOI 2027    10Y  102.36/38   6.459/6.456    9.77
  08.60 pct GOI 2028    11Y  111.96/15   7.003/6.979   10.82
  06.79 pct GOI 2029    12Y  100.26/27   6.758/6.756   12.39
  07.61 pct GOI 2030    13Y  105.51/73   6.950/6.924   12.76
  08.97 pct GOI 2030    14Y  115.66/83   7.128/7.110   13.33
  07.95 pct GOI 2032    15Y  107.89/17   7.088/7.059   15.06
  07.40 pct GOI 2035    19Y  103.35/70   7.068/7.034   18.09
  08.83 pct GOI 2041    24Y  118.13/48   7.234/7.207   24.35
  07.06 pct GOI 2046    30Y  100.09/29   7.052/7.035   29.18

  The yield curve based on the above rates is available on
  Thomson Reuters Graphics           .

      For liquid Government of India securities, please double
  click in the brackets            .
      For further details, double click on              and
              .
      (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit, +91 22 6180-7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)

