TABLE-Thomson Reuters reference rates for India gilts

Aug 8 (Reuters) - The Thomson Reuters benchmark rates for Indian gilts at 1215 IST (0645 GMT) Tuesday follow: ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ Security Name Tenor Price Yield Year Range Range to Mat. ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ 02/11/17 (Tbill) 3M 98.59/60 6.140/6.080 0.23 25/01/18 (Tbill) 6M 97.21/24 6.200/6.130 0.46 07.83 pct GOI 2018 1Y 101.00/05 6.267/6.190 0.68 07.28 pct GOI 2019 2Y 101.70/73 6.268/6.250 1.82 08.27 pct GOI 2020 3Y 104.88/90 6.355/6.348 2.84 07.80 pct GOI 2021 4Y 104.45/50 6.416/6.401 3.68 06.84 pct GOI 2022 5Y 101.75/77 6.446/6.442 5.36 07.68 pct GOI 2023 6Y 105.62/68 6.580/6.569 6.35 07.35 pct GOI 2024 7Y 103.70/75 6.668/6.659 6.87 07.72 pct GOI 2025 8Y 105.74/78 6.758/6.752 7.80 06.97 pct GOI 2026 9Y 102.03/05 6.667/6.664 9.08 06.79 pct GOI 2027 10Y 102.37/39 6.457/6.454 9.77 08.60 pct GOI 2028 11Y 112.06/25 6.990/6.966 10.82 06.79 pct GOI 2029 12Y 100.26/27 6.757/6.756 12.38 07.61 pct GOI 2030 13Y 105.41/75 6.961/6.922 12.75 08.97 pct GOI 2030 14Y 115.70/81 7.124/7.112 13.33 07.95 pct GOI 2032 15Y 107.89/17 7.088/7.059 15.06 07.40 pct GOI 2035 19Y 103.28/73 7.075/7.031 18.09 08.83 pct GOI 2041 24Y 118.17/54 7.231/7.203 24.34 07.06 pct GOI 2046 30Y 100.09/29 7.052/7.035 29.17 The yield curve based on the above rates is available on Thomson Reuters Graphics . For liquid Government of India securities, please double click in the brackets . For further details, double click on and . (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit, +91 22 6180-7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)