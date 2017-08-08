FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
6 days ago
TABLE-Thomson Reuters reference rates for India gilts
#Breakingviews
#NorthKorea
#Bollywood
#SpecialReports
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
Government flags growth risks, pushes for monetary easing
India Economy
Government flags growth risks, pushes for monetary easing
A correction begins
Markets Weekahead
A correction begins
India make seven changes for Sri Lanka ODIs, Yuvraj dropped
Cricket
India make seven changes for Sri Lanka ODIs, Yuvraj dropped
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Asia
August 8, 2017 / 6:55 AM / 6 days ago

TABLE-Thomson Reuters reference rates for India gilts

2 Min Read

  Aug 8 (Reuters) - The Thomson Reuters benchmark rates for Indian gilts
  at 1215 IST (0645 GMT) Tuesday follow:

  ------------------   -----   ---------  -----------  ------
  Security Name        Tenor     Price       Yield      Year
                                 Range       Range      to Mat.
  ------------------   -----   ---------  -----------  ------
  02/11/17 (Tbill)       3M   98.59/60   6.140/6.080    0.23
  25/01/18 (Tbill)       6M   97.21/24   6.200/6.130    0.46
  07.83 pct GOI 2018     1Y  101.00/05   6.267/6.190    0.68
  07.28 pct GOI 2019     2Y  101.70/73   6.268/6.250    1.82
  08.27 pct GOI 2020     3Y  104.88/90   6.355/6.348    2.84
  07.80 pct GOI 2021     4Y  104.45/50   6.416/6.401    3.68
  06.84 pct GOI 2022     5Y  101.75/77   6.446/6.442    5.36
  07.68 pct GOI 2023     6Y  105.62/68   6.580/6.569    6.35
  07.35 pct GOI 2024     7Y  103.70/75   6.668/6.659    6.87
  07.72 pct GOI 2025     8Y  105.74/78   6.758/6.752    7.80
  06.97 pct GOI 2026     9Y  102.03/05   6.667/6.664    9.08
  06.79 pct GOI 2027    10Y  102.37/39   6.457/6.454    9.77
  08.60 pct GOI 2028    11Y  112.06/25   6.990/6.966   10.82
  06.79 pct GOI 2029    12Y  100.26/27   6.757/6.756   12.38
  07.61 pct GOI 2030    13Y  105.41/75   6.961/6.922   12.75
  08.97 pct GOI 2030    14Y  115.70/81   7.124/7.112   13.33
  07.95 pct GOI 2032    15Y  107.89/17   7.088/7.059   15.06
  07.40 pct GOI 2035    19Y  103.28/73   7.075/7.031   18.09
  08.83 pct GOI 2041    24Y  118.17/54   7.231/7.203   24.34
  07.06 pct GOI 2046    30Y  100.09/29   7.052/7.035   29.17

  The yield curve based on the above rates is available on
  Thomson Reuters Graphics           .

      For liquid Government of India securities, please double
  click in the brackets            .
      For further details, double click on              and
              .
      (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit, +91 22 6180-7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.