FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
6 days ago
TABLE-Thomson Reuters reference rates for India gilts
#Breakingviews
#NorthKorea
#Bollywood
#SpecialReports
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
Government flags growth risks, pushes for monetary easing
India Economy
Government flags growth risks, pushes for monetary easing
A correction begins
Markets Weekahead
A correction begins
India make seven changes for Sri Lanka ODIs, Yuvraj dropped
Cricket
India make seven changes for Sri Lanka ODIs, Yuvraj dropped
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Asia
August 8, 2017 / 11:40 AM / 6 days ago

TABLE-Thomson Reuters reference rates for India gilts

2 Min Read

  Aug 8 (Reuters) - The Thomson Reuters benchmark rates for Indian gilts
  at 1700 IST (1130 GMT) Tuesday follow:

  ------------------   -----   ---------  -----------  ------
  Security Name        Tenor     Price       Yield      Year
                                 Range       Range      to Mat.
  ------------------   -----   ---------  -----------  ------
  02/11/17 (Tbill)       3M   98.59/60   6.140/6.110    0.23
  25/01/18 (Tbill)       6M   97.21/23   6.200/6.150    0.46
  07.83 pct GOI 2018     1Y  101.03/05   6.221/6.190    0.68
  07.28 pct GOI 2019     2Y  101.69/73   6.273/6.250    1.82
  08.27 pct GOI 2020     3Y  104.88/90   6.355/6.348    2.84
  07.80 pct GOI 2021     4Y  104.44/45   6.419/6.416    3.68
  06.84 pct GOI 2022     5Y  101.71/75   6.455/6.446    5.36
  07.68 pct GOI 2023     6Y  105.62/64   6.580/6.577    6.35
  07.35 pct GOI 2024     7Y  103.74/75   6.661/6.659    6.87
  07.72 pct GOI 2025     8Y  105.74/75   6.758/6.756    7.80
  06.97 pct GOI 2026     9Y  102.03/05   6.667/6.664    9.08
  06.79 pct GOI 2027    10Y  102.36/37   6.459/6.457    9.77
  08.60 pct GOI 2028    11Y  111.96/05   7.002/6.991   10.82
  06.79 pct GOI 2029    12Y  100.25/27   6.759/6.756   12.38
  07.61 pct GOI 2030    13Y  105.45/60   6.956/6.939   12.75
  08.97 pct GOI 2030    14Y  115.74/79   7.119/7.114   13.33
  07.95 pct GOI 2032    15Y  107.89/17   7.088/7.059   15.06
  07.40 pct GOI 2035    19Y  103.26/74   7.077/7.030   18.09
  08.83 pct GOI 2041    24Y  118.15/30   7.233/7.221   24.34
  07.06 pct GOI 2046    30Y  100.00/25   7.059/7.039   29.17

  The yield curve based on the above rates is available on
  Thomson Reuters Graphics           .

      For liquid Government of India securities, please double
  click in the brackets            .
      For further details, double click on              and
              .
      (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit, +91 22 6180-7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.