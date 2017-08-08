TABLE-Thomson Reuters reference rates for India gilts

Aug 8 (Reuters) - The Thomson Reuters benchmark rates for Indian gilts at 1700 IST (1130 GMT) Tuesday follow: ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ Security Name Tenor Price Yield Year Range Range to Mat. ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ 02/11/17 (Tbill) 3M 98.59/60 6.140/6.110 0.23 25/01/18 (Tbill) 6M 97.21/23 6.200/6.150 0.46 07.83 pct GOI 2018 1Y 101.03/05 6.221/6.190 0.68 07.28 pct GOI 2019 2Y 101.69/73 6.273/6.250 1.82 08.27 pct GOI 2020 3Y 104.88/90 6.355/6.348 2.84 07.80 pct GOI 2021 4Y 104.44/45 6.419/6.416 3.68 06.84 pct GOI 2022 5Y 101.71/75 6.455/6.446 5.36 07.68 pct GOI 2023 6Y 105.62/64 6.580/6.577 6.35 07.35 pct GOI 2024 7Y 103.74/75 6.661/6.659 6.87 07.72 pct GOI 2025 8Y 105.74/75 6.758/6.756 7.80 06.97 pct GOI 2026 9Y 102.03/05 6.667/6.664 9.08 06.79 pct GOI 2027 10Y 102.36/37 6.459/6.457 9.77 08.60 pct GOI 2028 11Y 111.96/05 7.002/6.991 10.82 06.79 pct GOI 2029 12Y 100.25/27 6.759/6.756 12.38 07.61 pct GOI 2030 13Y 105.45/60 6.956/6.939 12.75 08.97 pct GOI 2030 14Y 115.74/79 7.119/7.114 13.33 07.95 pct GOI 2032 15Y 107.89/17 7.088/7.059 15.06 07.40 pct GOI 2035 19Y 103.26/74 7.077/7.030 18.09 08.83 pct GOI 2041 24Y 118.15/30 7.233/7.221 24.34 07.06 pct GOI 2046 30Y 100.00/25 7.059/7.039 29.17 The yield curve based on the above rates is available on Thomson Reuters Graphics . For liquid Government of India securities, please double click in the brackets . For further details, double click on and . (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit, +91 22 6180-7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)