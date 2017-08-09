TABLE-Thomson Reuters reference rates for India gilts

Aug 9 (Reuters) - The Thomson Reuters benchmark rates for Indian gilts at 1700 IST (1130 GMT) Wednesday follow: ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ Security Name Tenor Price Yield Year Range Range to Mat. ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ 02/11/17 (Tbill) 3M 98.61/62 6.120/6.080 0.23 25/01/18 (Tbill) 6M 97.24/26 6.170/6.130 0.46 07.83 pct GOI 2018 1Y 101.03/05 6.215/6.184 0.67 07.28 pct GOI 2019 2Y 101.68/72 6.278/6.254 1.82 08.27 pct GOI 2020 3Y 104.86/88 6.361/6.353 2.83 07.80 pct GOI 2021 4Y 104.40/43 6.431/6.421 3.67 06.84 pct GOI 2022 5Y 101.68/73 6.462/6.451 5.36 07.68 pct GOI 2023 6Y 105.55/58 6.593/6.588 6.35 07.35 pct GOI 2024 7Y 103.65/67 6.676/6.673 6.87 07.72 pct GOI 2025 8Y 105.68/70 6.767/6.764 7.79 06.97 pct GOI 2026 9Y 101.94/99 6.680/6.673 9.08 06.79 pct GOI 2027 10Y 102.30/31 6.467/6.465 9.77 08.60 pct GOI 2028 11Y 111.95/05 7.003/6.991 10.81 06.79 pct GOI 2029 12Y 100.20/22 6.765/6.762 12.38 07.61 pct GOI 2030 13Y 105.35/65 6.968/6.933 12.75 08.97 pct GOI 2030 14Y 115.68/75 7.126/7.118 13.32 07.95 pct GOI 2032 15Y 107.80/00 7.097/7.077 15.05 07.40 pct GOI 2035 19Y 103.18/62 7.084/7.042 18.08 08.83 pct GOI 2041 24Y 118.10/50 7.236/7.206 24.34 07.06 pct GOI 2046 30Y 100.05/15 7.055/7.047 29.17 The yield curve based on the above rates is available on Thomson Reuters Graphics . For liquid Government of India securities, please double click in the brackets . For further details, double click on and . (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit, +91 22 6180-7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)