TABLE-Thomson Reuters reference rates for India gilts

Aug 11 (Reuters) - The Thomson Reuters benchmark rates for Indian gilts at 1215 IST (0645 GMT) Friday follow: ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ Security Name Tenor Price Yield Year Range Range to Mat. ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ 09/11/17 (Tbill) 3M 98.56/57 6.130/6.100 0.24 08/02/18 (Tbill) 6M 97.06/07 6.220/6.190 0.49 06.05 pct GOI 2019 1Y 99.63/65 6.261/6.249 1.84 06.35 pct GOI 2020 2Y 100.00/01 6.346/6.341 2.39 08.27 pct GOI 2020 3Y 104.80/86 6.377/6.354 2.83 07.80 pct GOI 2021 4Y 104.31/38 6.454/6.433 3.67 06.84 pct GOI 2022 5Y 101.53/60 6.494/6.479 5.36 07.68 pct GOI 2023 6Y 105.33/37 6.633/6.626 6.34 07.35 pct GOI 2024 7Y 103.43/47 6.715/6.708 6.86 07.72 pct GOI 2025 8Y 105.45/49 6.804/6.797 7.79 06.97 pct GOI 2026 9Y 101.80/85 6.701/6.694 9.07 06.79 pct GOI 2027 10Y 102.14/15 6.489/6.487 9.76 08.60 pct GOI 2028 11Y 111.65/90 7.039/7.008 10.81 06.79 pct GOI 2029 12Y 99.96/98 6.793/6.791 12.38 07.61 pct GOI 2030 13Y 105.10/40 6.997/6.962 12.74 08.28 pct GOI 2032 14Y 110.50/00 7.108/7.056 14.51 08.32 pct GOI 2032 15Y 110.70/98 7.144/7.115 14.98 07.40 pct GOI 2035 19Y 103.01/25 7.101/7.078 18.08 08.83 pct GOI 2041 24Y 117.84/02 7.256/7.242 24.34 07.06 pct GOI 2046 30Y 99.72/00 7.082/7.059 29.16 The yield curve based on the above rates is available on Thomson Reuters Graphics . For liquid Government of India securities, please double click in the brackets . For further details, double click on and . (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit, +91 22 6180-7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)