TABLE-Thomson Reuters reference rates for India gilts

Aug 11 (Reuters) - The Thomson Reuters benchmark rates for Indian gilts at 1700 IST (1130 GMT) Friday follow: ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ Security Name Tenor Price Yield Year Range Range to Mat. ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ 09/11/17 (Tbill) 3M 98.56/56 6.120/6.110 0.24 08/02/18 (Tbill) 6M 97.05/07 6.230/6.190 0.49 06.05 pct GOI 2019 1Y 99.64/67 6.255/6.238 1.84 06.35 pct GOI 2020 2Y 100.00/01 6.346/6.341 2.39 08.27 pct GOI 2020 3Y 104.80/84 6.377/6.362 2.83 07.80 pct GOI 2021 4Y 104.38/40 6.433/6.427 3.67 06.84 pct GOI 2022 5Y 101.52/55 6.496/6.490 5.36 07.68 pct GOI 2023 6Y 105.34/35 6.631/6.629 6.34 07.35 pct GOI 2024 7Y 103.42/43 6.717/6.715 6.86 07.72 pct GOI 2025 8Y 105.46/47 6.802/6.800 7.79 06.97 pct GOI 2026 9Y 101.70/76 6.716/6.707 9.07 06.79 pct GOI 2027 10Y 102.01/02 6.506/6.505 9.76 08.60 pct GOI 2028 11Y 111.65/90 7.039/7.008 10.81 06.79 pct GOI 2029 12Y 99.89/91 6.802/6.799 12.38 07.61 pct GOI 2030 13Y 105.18/22 6.987/6.983 12.74 08.28 pct GOI 2032 14Y 110.40/80 7.119/7.077 14.51 08.32 pct GOI 2032 15Y 110.55/95 7.159/7.118 14.98 07.40 pct GOI 2035 19Y 102.93/15 7.109/7.087 18.08 08.83 pct GOI 2041 24Y 117.78/00 7.261/7.244 24.34 07.06 pct GOI 2046 30Y 99.70/75 7.083/7.079 29.16 The yield curve based on the above rates is available on Thomson Reuters Graphics . For liquid Government of India securities, please double click in the brackets . For further details, double click on and . (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit, +91 22 6180-7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)