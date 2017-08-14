TABLE-Thomson Reuters reference rates for India gilts

Aug 14 (Reuters) - The Thomson Reuters benchmark rates for Indian gilts at 1215 IST (0645 GMT) Monday follow: ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ Security Name Tenor Price Yield Year Range Range to Mat. ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ 09/11/17 (Tbill) 3M 98.59/60 6.130/6.100 0.24 08/02/18 (Tbill) 6M 97.09/10 6.220/6.190 0.48 06.05 pct GOI 2019 1Y 99.64/67 6.256/6.238 1.83 06.35 pct GOI 2020 2Y 100.00/03 6.346/6.332 2.38 08.27 pct GOI 2020 3Y 104.80/83 6.374/6.362 2.82 07.80 pct GOI 2021 4Y 104.35/40 6.440/6.425 3.66 06.84 pct GOI 2022 5Y 101.49/55 6.503/6.489 5.35 07.68 pct GOI 2023 6Y 105.29/33 6.640/6.633 6.34 07.35 pct GOI 2024 7Y 103.36/40 6.727/6.720 6.86 07.72 pct GOI 2025 8Y 105.35/50 6.819/6.795 7.78 06.97 pct GOI 2026 9Y 101.73/79 6.711/6.702 9.06 06.79 pct GOI 2027 10Y 102.00/01 6.508/6.506 9.75 08.60 pct GOI 2028 11Y 111.65/90 7.039/7.008 10.80 06.79 pct GOI 2029 12Y 99.90/93 6.801/6.797 12.37 07.61 pct GOI 2030 13Y 105.00/15 7.008/6.991 12.74 08.28 pct GOI 2032 14Y 110.46/89 7.112/7.067 14.50 08.32 pct GOI 2032 15Y 110.55/95 7.159/7.118 14.97 07.40 pct GOI 2035 19Y 102.93/09 7.109/7.093 18.07 08.83 pct GOI 2041 24Y 117.77/93 7.262/7.249 24.33 07.06 pct GOI 2046 30Y 99.70/75 7.083/7.079 29.16 The yield curve based on the above rates is available on Thomson Reuters Graphics . For liquid Government of India securities, please double click in the brackets . For further details, double click on and . (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit, +91 22 6180-7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)