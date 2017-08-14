FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Thomson Reuters reference rates for India gilts
#Asia
August 14, 2017 / 6:57 AM / a day ago

TABLE-Thomson Reuters reference rates for India gilts

2 Min Read

  Aug 14 (Reuters) - The Thomson Reuters benchmark rates for Indian gilts
  at 1215 IST (0645 GMT) Monday follow:

  ------------------   -----   ---------  -----------  ------
  Security Name        Tenor     Price       Yield      Year
                                 Range       Range      to Mat.
  ------------------   -----   ---------  -----------  ------
  09/11/17 (Tbill)       3M   98.59/60   6.130/6.100    0.24
  08/02/18 (Tbill)       6M   97.09/10   6.220/6.190    0.48
  06.05 pct GOI 2019     1Y   99.64/67   6.256/6.238    1.83
  06.35 pct GOI 2020     2Y  100.00/03   6.346/6.332    2.38
  08.27 pct GOI 2020     3Y  104.80/83   6.374/6.362    2.82
  07.80 pct GOI 2021     4Y  104.35/40   6.440/6.425    3.66
  06.84 pct GOI 2022     5Y  101.49/55   6.503/6.489    5.35
  07.68 pct GOI 2023     6Y  105.29/33   6.640/6.633    6.34
  07.35 pct GOI 2024     7Y  103.36/40   6.727/6.720    6.86
  07.72 pct GOI 2025     8Y  105.35/50   6.819/6.795    7.78
  06.97 pct GOI 2026     9Y  101.73/79   6.711/6.702    9.06
  06.79 pct GOI 2027    10Y  102.00/01   6.508/6.506    9.75
  08.60 pct GOI 2028    11Y  111.65/90   7.039/7.008   10.80
  06.79 pct GOI 2029    12Y   99.90/93   6.801/6.797   12.37
  07.61 pct GOI 2030    13Y  105.00/15   7.008/6.991   12.74
  08.28 pct GOI 2032    14Y  110.46/89   7.112/7.067   14.50
  08.32 pct GOI 2032    15Y  110.55/95   7.159/7.118   14.97
  07.40 pct GOI 2035    19Y  102.93/09   7.109/7.093   18.07
  08.83 pct GOI 2041    24Y  117.77/93   7.262/7.249   24.33
  07.06 pct GOI 2046    30Y   99.70/75   7.083/7.079   29.16

  The yield curve based on the above rates is available on
  Thomson Reuters Graphics           .

      For liquid Government of India securities, please double
  click in the brackets            .
      For further details, double click on              and
              .
      (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit, +91 22 6180-7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)

