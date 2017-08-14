FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Thomson Reuters reference rates for India gilts
#Asia
August 14, 2017 / 11:43 AM / a day ago

TABLE-Thomson Reuters reference rates for India gilts

2 Min Read

  Aug 14 (Reuters) - The Thomson Reuters benchmark rates for Indian gilts
  at 1700 IST (1130 GMT) Monday follow:

  ------------------   -----   ---------  -----------  ------
  Security Name        Tenor     Price       Yield      Year
                                 Range       Range      to Mat.
  ------------------   -----   ---------  -----------  ------
  09/11/17 (Tbill)       3M   98.60/60   6.120/6.100    0.24
  08/02/18 (Tbill)       6M   97.10/11   6.200/6.180    0.48
  06.05 pct GOI 2019     1Y   99.64/67   6.256/6.238    1.83
  06.35 pct GOI 2020     2Y  100.01/02   6.341/6.337    2.38
  08.27 pct GOI 2020     3Y  104.80/83   6.374/6.362    2.82
  07.80 pct GOI 2021     4Y  104.38/40   6.431/6.425    3.66
  06.84 pct GOI 2022     5Y  101.49/54   6.503/6.492    5.35
  07.68 pct GOI 2023     6Y  105.27/32   6.644/6.634    6.34
  07.35 pct GOI 2024     7Y  103.35/36   6.729/6.727    6.86
  07.72 pct GOI 2025     8Y  105.38/40   6.814/6.811    7.78
  06.97 pct GOI 2026     9Y  101.61/65   6.729/6.723    9.06
  06.79 pct GOI 2027    10Y  101.91/92   6.520/6.519    9.75
  08.60 pct GOI 2028    11Y  111.60/77   7.045/7.024   10.80
  06.79 pct GOI 2029    12Y   99.84/85   6.808/6.807   12.37
  07.61 pct GOI 2030    13Y  105.00/20   7.008/6.985   12.74
  08.28 pct GOI 2032    14Y  110.44/93   7.114/7.063   14.50
  08.32 pct GOI 2032    15Y  110.60/90   7.154/7.123   14.97
  07.40 pct GOI 2035    19Y  103.00/33   7.102/7.070   18.07
  08.83 pct GOI 2041    24Y  117.77/93   7.262/7.249   24.33
  07.06 pct GOI 2046    30Y   99.55/70   7.096/7.083   29.16

  The yield curve based on the above rates is available on
  Thomson Reuters Graphics           .

      For liquid Government of India securities, please double
  click in the brackets            .
      For further details, double click on              and
              .
      (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit, +91 22 6180-7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)

