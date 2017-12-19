FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CORRECTED-TABLE-Thomson Reuters reference rates for India gilts
Sections
Featured
Full Brexit in January 2021 as EU sets transition deadline
WORLD
Full Brexit in January 2021 as EU sets transition deadline
Offshore oil searches back in fashion - just not in Asia
Oil Exploration
Offshore oil searches back in fashion - just not in Asia
Broad not up to it, Cook has 'scars', says Australia's Johnson
CRICKET
Broad not up to it, Cook has 'scars', says Australia's Johnson
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Asia
December 19, 2017 / 6:57 AM / in a day

CORRECTED-TABLE-Thomson Reuters reference rates for India gilts

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

 (Correcting to remove (FEB) from 1Y tenor.)
  Dec 19 (Reuters) - The Thomson Reuters benchmark rates for Indian gilts
  at 1215 IST (0645 GMT) Tuesday follow:

  ------------------   -----   ---------  -----------  ------
  Security Name        Tenor     Price       Yield      Year
                                 Range       Range      to Mat.
  ------------------   -----   ---------  -----------  ------
  15/03/18 (Tbill)       3M   98.58/60   6.190/6.120    0.24
  14/06/18 (Tbill)       6M   97.05/08   6.310/6.240    0.49
  07.28 pct GOI 2019     1Y  101.10/18   6.471/6.413    1.46
  06.35 pct GOI 2020     2Y   99.47/50   6.631/6.615    2.04
  07.80 pct GOI 2021     3Y  102.73/80   6.858/6.835    3.31
  08.20 pct GOI 2022     4Y  104.15/19   7.026/7.015    4.16
  06.84 pct GOI 2022     5Y   99.34/36   6.999/6.994    5.00
  07.68 pct GOI 2023     6Y  102.69/83   7.120/7.091    5.99
  07.72 pct GOI 2025     7Y  102.73/90   7.237/7.208    7.43
  08.20 pct GOI 2025     8Y  105.25/30   7.299/7.291    7.76
  08.15 pct GOI 2026     9Y  104.93/14   7.385/7.353    8.93
  06.79 pct GOI 2027    10Y   97.39/40   7.175/7.174    9.41
  08.60 pct GOI 2028    11Y  108.50/70   7.416/7.390   10.45
  06.79 pct GOI 2029    12Y   97.10/15   7.154/7.147   12.02
  07.61 pct GOI 2030    13Y  100.96/20   7.488/7.458   12.39
  06.68 pct GOI 2031    14Y   95.08/10   7.249/7.247   13.74
  08.32 pct GOI 2032    15Y  106.78/09   7.545/7.511   14.62
  07.40 pct GOI 2035    19Y   98.76/20   7.526/7.481   17.72
  08.83 pct GOI 2041    24Y  112.65/05   7.668/7.635   23.98
  07.06 pct GOI 2046    30Y   94.89/15   7.494/7.471   28.81

  The yield curve based on the above rates is available on
  Thomson Reuters Graphics           .

      For liquid Government of India securities, please double
  click in the brackets            .
      For further details, double click on              and
              .
      (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit, +91 22 6180-7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.