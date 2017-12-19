CORRECTED-TABLE-Thomson Reuters reference rates for India gilts

(Correcting to remove (FEB) from 1Y tenor.) Dec 19 (Reuters) - The Thomson Reuters benchmark rates for Indian gilts at 1215 IST (0645 GMT) Tuesday follow: ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ Security Name Tenor Price Yield Year Range Range to Mat. ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ 15/03/18 (Tbill) 3M 98.58/60 6.190/6.120 0.24 14/06/18 (Tbill) 6M 97.05/08 6.310/6.240 0.49 07.28 pct GOI 2019 1Y 101.10/18 6.471/6.413 1.46 06.35 pct GOI 2020 2Y 99.47/50 6.631/6.615 2.04 07.80 pct GOI 2021 3Y 102.73/80 6.858/6.835 3.31 08.20 pct GOI 2022 4Y 104.15/19 7.026/7.015 4.16 06.84 pct GOI 2022 5Y 99.34/36 6.999/6.994 5.00 07.68 pct GOI 2023 6Y 102.69/83 7.120/7.091 5.99 07.72 pct GOI 2025 7Y 102.73/90 7.237/7.208 7.43 08.20 pct GOI 2025 8Y 105.25/30 7.299/7.291 7.76 08.15 pct GOI 2026 9Y 104.93/14 7.385/7.353 8.93 06.79 pct GOI 2027 10Y 97.39/40 7.175/7.174 9.41 08.60 pct GOI 2028 11Y 108.50/70 7.416/7.390 10.45 06.79 pct GOI 2029 12Y 97.10/15 7.154/7.147 12.02 07.61 pct GOI 2030 13Y 100.96/20 7.488/7.458 12.39 06.68 pct GOI 2031 14Y 95.08/10 7.249/7.247 13.74 08.32 pct GOI 2032 15Y 106.78/09 7.545/7.511 14.62 07.40 pct GOI 2035 19Y 98.76/20 7.526/7.481 17.72 08.83 pct GOI 2041 24Y 112.65/05 7.668/7.635 23.98 07.06 pct GOI 2046 30Y 94.89/15 7.494/7.471 28.81 The yield curve based on the above rates is available on Thomson Reuters Graphics . For liquid Government of India securities, please double click in the brackets . For further details, double click on and . (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit, +91 22 6180-7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)