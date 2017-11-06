TABLE-Thomson Reuters reference rates for India gilts

Nov 6 (Reuters) - The Thomson Reuters benchmark rates for Indian gilts at 1215 IST (0645 GMT) Monday follow: ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ Security Name Tenor Price Yield Year Range Range to Mat. ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ 01/02/18 (Tbill) 3M 98.58/58 6.120/6.100 0.24 03/05/18 (Tbill) 6M 97.09/10 6.190/6.150 0.49 06.05 pct GOI 2019(FEB)1Y 99.67/72 6.322/6.279 1.24 06.35 pct GOI 2020 2Y 99.72/74 6.486/6.476 2.16 08.27 pct GOI 2020 3Y 104.10/12 6.519/6.511 2.59 07.80 pct GOI 2021 4Y 103.50/59 6.639/6.610 3.43 06.84 pct GOI 2022 5Y 100.42/46 6.739/6.730 5.12 07.68 pct GOI 2023 6Y 104.14/18 6.837/6.829 6.11 07.35 pct GOI 2024 7Y 102.27/33 6.915/6.904 6.63 07.72 pct GOI 2025 8Y 104.26/29 6.983/6.978 7.55 06.97 pct GOI 2026 9Y 99.56/74 7.036/7.008 8.83 06.79 pct GOI 2027 10Y 99.34/35 6.885/6.884 9.53 08.60 pct GOI 2028 11Y 109.75/10 7.262/7.216 10.57 06.79 pct GOI 2029 12Y 97.63/65 7.083/7.080 12.14 07.61 pct GOI 2030 13Y 102.70/89 7.277/7.254 12.51 06.68 pct GOI 2031 14Y 96.95/96 7.026/7.025 13.86 08.32 pct GOI 2032 15Y 108.25/50 7.390/7.363 14.74 07.40 pct GOI 2035 19Y 101.15/40 7.282/7.257 17.84 08.83 pct GOI 2041 24Y 115.30/63 7.453/7.426 24.10 07.06 pct GOI 2046 30Y 96.53/93 7.351/7.316 28.93 The yield curve based on the above rates is available on Thomson Reuters Graphics . For liquid Government of India securities, please double click in the brackets . For further details, double click on and . (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit, +91 22 6180-7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)