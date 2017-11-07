TABLE-Thomson Reuters reference rates for India gilts

Nov 7 (Reuters) - The Thomson Reuters benchmark rates for Indian gilts at 1215 IST (0645 GMT) Tuesday follow: ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ Security Name Tenor Price Yield Year Range Range to Mat. ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ 01/02/18 (Tbill) 3M 98.60/60 6.120/6.090 0.23 03/05/18 (Tbill) 6M 97.10/12 6.190/6.160 0.49 06.05 pct GOI 2019(FEB)1Y 99.64/70 6.348/6.297 1.24 06.35 pct GOI 2020 2Y 99.68/72 6.506/6.486 2.15 08.27 pct GOI 2020 3Y 104.00/01 6.559/6.555 2.59 07.80 pct GOI 2021 4Y 103.41/45 6.667/6.654 3.43 06.84 pct GOI 2022 5Y 100.26/30 6.777/6.767 5.12 07.68 pct GOI 2023 6Y 103.96/05 6.872/6.855 6.11 07.35 pct GOI 2024 7Y 102.05/10 6.956/6.947 6.63 07.72 pct GOI 2025 8Y 104.00/05 7.027/7.019 7.55 06.97 pct GOI 2026 9Y 99.27/40 7.081/7.060 8.83 06.79 pct GOI 2027 10Y 99.04/05 6.929/6.928 9.52 08.60 pct GOI 2028 11Y 109.50/80 7.294/7.255 10.57 06.79 pct GOI 2029 12Y 97.34/37 7.120/7.116 12.14 07.61 pct GOI 2030 13Y 102.51/70 7.300/7.277 12.51 06.68 pct GOI 2031 14Y 96.63/64 7.063/7.062 13.86 08.32 pct GOI 2032 15Y 108.10/35 7.405/7.379 14.74 07.40 pct GOI 2035 19Y 100.38/68 7.360/7.330 17.84 08.83 pct GOI 2041 24Y 115.10/43 7.469/7.442 24.10 07.06 pct GOI 2046 30Y 96.30/80 7.370/7.327 28.93 The yield curve based on the above rates is available on Thomson Reuters Graphics . For liquid Government of India securities, please double click in the brackets . For further details, double click on and . (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit, +91 22 6180-7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)