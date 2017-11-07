FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Thomson Reuters reference rates for India gilts
#Asia
November 7, 2017 / 11:43 AM / Updated 20 hours ago

TABLE-Thomson Reuters reference rates for India gilts

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

  Nov 7 (Reuters) - The Thomson Reuters benchmark rates for Indian gilts
  at 1700 IST (1130 GMT) Tuesday follow:

  ------------------   -----   ---------  -----------  ------
  Security Name        Tenor     Price       Yield      Year
                                 Range       Range      to Mat.
  ------------------   -----   ---------  -----------  ------
  01/02/18 (Tbill)       3M   98.60/61   6.100/6.070    0.23
  03/05/18 (Tbill)       6M   97.10/12   6.190/6.160    0.49
  06.05 pct GOI 2019(FEB)1Y   99.65/71   6.339/6.288    1.24
  06.35 pct GOI 2020     2Y   99.69/73   6.501/6.481    2.15
  08.27 pct GOI 2020     3Y  104.00/03   6.559/6.547    2.59
  07.80 pct GOI 2021     4Y  103.44/46   6.657/6.651    3.43
  06.84 pct GOI 2022     5Y  100.30/33   6.767/6.760    5.12
  07.68 pct GOI 2023     6Y  104.00/02   6.865/6.861    6.11
  07.35 pct GOI 2024     7Y  102.10/12   6.947/6.943    6.63
  07.72 pct GOI 2025     8Y  104.05/08   7.019/7.014    7.55
  06.97 pct GOI 2026     9Y   99.47/60   7.050/7.030    8.83
  06.79 pct GOI 2027    10Y   99.04/05   6.929/6.928    9.52
  08.60 pct GOI 2028    11Y  109.54/60   7.288/7.281   10.57
  06.79 pct GOI 2029    12Y   97.44/47   7.107/7.103   12.14
  07.61 pct GOI 2030    13Y  102.67/73   7.281/7.274   12.51
  06.68 pct GOI 2031    14Y   96.85/86   7.038/7.036   13.86
  08.32 pct GOI 2032    15Y  108.10/35   7.405/7.379   14.74
  07.40 pct GOI 2035    19Y  100.80/00   7.318/7.297   17.84
  08.83 pct GOI 2041    24Y  115.10/43   7.469/7.442   24.10
  07.06 pct GOI 2046    30Y   96.55/80   7.349/7.327   28.93

  The yield curve based on the above rates is available on
  Thomson Reuters Graphics           .

      For liquid Government of India securities, please double
  click in the brackets            .
      For further details, double click on              and
              .
      (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit, +91 22 6180-7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)

