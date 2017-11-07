TABLE-Thomson Reuters reference rates for India gilts

Nov 7 (Reuters) - The Thomson Reuters benchmark rates for Indian gilts at 1700 IST (1130 GMT) Tuesday follow: ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ Security Name Tenor Price Yield Year Range Range to Mat. ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ 01/02/18 (Tbill) 3M 98.60/61 6.100/6.070 0.23 03/05/18 (Tbill) 6M 97.10/12 6.190/6.160 0.49 06.05 pct GOI 2019(FEB)1Y 99.65/71 6.339/6.288 1.24 06.35 pct GOI 2020 2Y 99.69/73 6.501/6.481 2.15 08.27 pct GOI 2020 3Y 104.00/03 6.559/6.547 2.59 07.80 pct GOI 2021 4Y 103.44/46 6.657/6.651 3.43 06.84 pct GOI 2022 5Y 100.30/33 6.767/6.760 5.12 07.68 pct GOI 2023 6Y 104.00/02 6.865/6.861 6.11 07.35 pct GOI 2024 7Y 102.10/12 6.947/6.943 6.63 07.72 pct GOI 2025 8Y 104.05/08 7.019/7.014 7.55 06.97 pct GOI 2026 9Y 99.47/60 7.050/7.030 8.83 06.79 pct GOI 2027 10Y 99.04/05 6.929/6.928 9.52 08.60 pct GOI 2028 11Y 109.54/60 7.288/7.281 10.57 06.79 pct GOI 2029 12Y 97.44/47 7.107/7.103 12.14 07.61 pct GOI 2030 13Y 102.67/73 7.281/7.274 12.51 06.68 pct GOI 2031 14Y 96.85/86 7.038/7.036 13.86 08.32 pct GOI 2032 15Y 108.10/35 7.405/7.379 14.74 07.40 pct GOI 2035 19Y 100.80/00 7.318/7.297 17.84 08.83 pct GOI 2041 24Y 115.10/43 7.469/7.442 24.10 07.06 pct GOI 2046 30Y 96.55/80 7.349/7.327 28.93 The yield curve based on the above rates is available on Thomson Reuters Graphics . For liquid Government of India securities, please double click in the brackets . For further details, double click on and . (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit, +91 22 6180-7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)