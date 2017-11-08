FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TABLE-Thomson Reuters reference rates for India gilts
Sections
Featured
PayPal starts payment services in India
TECHNOLOGY
PayPal starts payment services in India
New Delhi schools shut as toxic smog thickens, chokes
Pollution
New Delhi schools shut as toxic smog thickens, chokes
New Zealand's Prime Moggy runs out of lives
Editor's Picks
New Zealand's Prime Moggy runs out of lives
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Asia
November 8, 2017 / 11:45 AM / Updated 13 hours ago

TABLE-Thomson Reuters reference rates for India gilts

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

  Nov 8 (Reuters) - The Thomson Reuters benchmark rates for Indian gilts
  at 1700 IST (1130 GMT) Wednesday follow:

  ------------------   -----   ---------  -----------  ------
  Security Name        Tenor     Price       Yield      Year
                                 Range       Range      to Mat.
  ------------------   -----   ---------  -----------  ------
  01/02/18 (Tbill)       3M   98.62/62   6.100/6.090    0.23
  03/05/18 (Tbill)       6M   97.11/13   6.210/6.160    0.49
  06.05 pct GOI 2019(FEB)1Y   99.65/71   6.340/6.289    1.23
  06.35 pct GOI 2020     2Y   99.69/71   6.502/6.491    2.15
  08.27 pct GOI 2020     3Y  104.01/03   6.553/6.545    2.59
  07.80 pct GOI 2021     4Y  103.41/45   6.666/6.653    3.43
  06.84 pct GOI 2022     5Y  100.30/34   6.767/6.758    5.11
  07.68 pct GOI 2023     6Y  103.93/96   6.878/6.872    6.10
  07.35 pct GOI 2024     7Y  102.08/09   6.950/6.949    6.62
  07.72 pct GOI 2025     8Y  104.00/01   7.027/7.025    7.55
  06.97 pct GOI 2026     9Y   99.41/58   7.059/7.033    8.83
  06.79 pct GOI 2027    10Y   98.97/98   6.939/6.938    9.52
  08.60 pct GOI 2028    11Y  109.40/56   7.306/7.286   10.57
  06.79 pct GOI 2029    12Y   97.39/41   7.113/7.111   12.13
  07.61 pct GOI 2030    13Y  102.60/65   7.290/7.284   12.50
  06.68 pct GOI 2031    14Y   96.75/76   7.049/7.048   13.86
  08.32 pct GOI 2032    15Y  108.10/35   7.405/7.379   14.73
  07.40 pct GOI 2035    19Y  100.80/00   7.318/7.297   17.84
  08.83 pct GOI 2041    24Y  114.76/04   7.496/7.473   24.09
  07.06 pct GOI 2046    30Y   96.30/55   7.370/7.349   28.92

  The yield curve based on the above rates is available on
  Thomson Reuters Graphics           .

      For liquid Government of India securities, please double
  click in the brackets            .
      For further details, double click on              and
              .
      (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit, +91 22 6180-7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.