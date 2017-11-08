TABLE-Thomson Reuters reference rates for India gilts

Nov 8 (Reuters) - The Thomson Reuters benchmark rates for Indian gilts at 1700 IST (1130 GMT) Wednesday follow: ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ Security Name Tenor Price Yield Year Range Range to Mat. ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ 01/02/18 (Tbill) 3M 98.62/62 6.100/6.090 0.23 03/05/18 (Tbill) 6M 97.11/13 6.210/6.160 0.49 06.05 pct GOI 2019(FEB)1Y 99.65/71 6.340/6.289 1.23 06.35 pct GOI 2020 2Y 99.69/71 6.502/6.491 2.15 08.27 pct GOI 2020 3Y 104.01/03 6.553/6.545 2.59 07.80 pct GOI 2021 4Y 103.41/45 6.666/6.653 3.43 06.84 pct GOI 2022 5Y 100.30/34 6.767/6.758 5.11 07.68 pct GOI 2023 6Y 103.93/96 6.878/6.872 6.10 07.35 pct GOI 2024 7Y 102.08/09 6.950/6.949 6.62 07.72 pct GOI 2025 8Y 104.00/01 7.027/7.025 7.55 06.97 pct GOI 2026 9Y 99.41/58 7.059/7.033 8.83 06.79 pct GOI 2027 10Y 98.97/98 6.939/6.938 9.52 08.60 pct GOI 2028 11Y 109.40/56 7.306/7.286 10.57 06.79 pct GOI 2029 12Y 97.39/41 7.113/7.111 12.13 07.61 pct GOI 2030 13Y 102.60/65 7.290/7.284 12.50 06.68 pct GOI 2031 14Y 96.75/76 7.049/7.048 13.86 08.32 pct GOI 2032 15Y 108.10/35 7.405/7.379 14.73 07.40 pct GOI 2035 19Y 100.80/00 7.318/7.297 17.84 08.83 pct GOI 2041 24Y 114.76/04 7.496/7.473 24.09 07.06 pct GOI 2046 30Y 96.30/55 7.370/7.349 28.92 The yield curve based on the above rates is available on Thomson Reuters Graphics . For liquid Government of India securities, please double click in the brackets . For further details, double click on and . (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit, +91 22 6180-7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)