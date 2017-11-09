TABLE-Thomson Reuters reference rates for India gilts

Nov 9 (Reuters) - The Thomson Reuters benchmark rates for Indian gilts at 1215 IST (0645 GMT) Thursday follow: ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ Security Name Tenor Price Yield Year Range Range to Mat. ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ 08/02/18 (Tbill) 3M 98.52/52 6.110/6.080 0.25 10/05/18 (Tbill) 6M 97.02/03 6.190/6.170 0.50 06.05 pct GOI 2019(FEB)1Y 99.64/72 6.349/6.281 1.23 06.35 pct GOI 2020 2Y 99.70/73 6.497/6.482 2.15 08.27 pct GOI 2020 3Y 104.00/05 6.556/6.535 2.58 07.80 pct GOI 2021 4Y 103.46/48 6.649/6.643 3.42 06.84 pct GOI 2022 5Y 100.34/38 6.758/6.749 5.11 07.68 pct GOI 2023 6Y 103.96/05 6.872/6.854 6.10 07.35 pct GOI 2024 7Y 102.10/18 6.947/6.931 6.62 07.72 pct GOI 2025 8Y 104.02/10 7.023/7.010 7.54 06.97 pct GOI 2026 9Y 99.50/60 7.045/7.030 8.83 06.79 pct GOI 2027 10Y 99.04/06 6.929/6.926 9.52 08.60 pct GOI 2028 11Y 109.56/65 7.286/7.274 10.56 06.79 pct GOI 2029 12Y 97.49/51 7.101/7.098 12.13 07.61 pct GOI 2030 13Y 102.57/69 7.293/7.279 12.50 06.68 pct GOI 2031 14Y 96.92/95 7.030/7.026 13.86 08.32 pct GOI 2032 15Y 108.10/35 7.405/7.379 14.73 07.40 pct GOI 2035 19Y 100.90/33 7.307/7.264 17.83 08.83 pct GOI 2041 24Y 115.00/50 7.477/7.436 24.09 07.06 pct GOI 2046 30Y 96.40/55 7.362/7.349 28.92 The yield curve based on the above rates is available on Thomson Reuters Graphics . For liquid Government of India securities, please double click in the brackets . For further details, double click on and . (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit, +91 22 6180-7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)