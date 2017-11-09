TABLE-Thomson Reuters reference rates for India gilts

Nov 9 (Reuters) - The Thomson Reuters benchmark rates for Indian gilts at 1700 IST (1130 GMT) Thursday follow: ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ Security Name Tenor Price Yield Year Range Range to Mat. ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ 08/02/18 (Tbill) 3M 98.52/52 6.090/6.080 0.25 10/05/18 (Tbill) 6M 97.02/04 6.200/6.160 0.50 06.05 pct GOI 2019(FEB)1Y 99.65/71 6.341/6.289 1.23 06.35 pct GOI 2020 2Y 99.69/72 6.502/6.487 2.15 08.27 pct GOI 2020 3Y 104.01/02 6.552/6.548 2.58 07.80 pct GOI 2021 4Y 103.45/48 6.653/6.643 3.42 06.84 pct GOI 2022 5Y 100.34/36 6.758/6.753 5.11 07.68 pct GOI 2023 6Y 103.97/01 6.870/6.862 6.10 07.35 pct GOI 2024 7Y 102.08/11 6.950/6.945 6.62 07.72 pct GOI 2025 8Y 104.01/03 7.025/7.022 7.54 06.97 pct GOI 2026 9Y 99.55/65 7.037/7.022 8.83 06.79 pct GOI 2027 10Y 99.02/04 6.932/6.929 9.52 08.60 pct GOI 2028 11Y 109.56/60 7.286/7.280 10.56 06.79 pct GOI 2029 12Y 97.55/56 7.093/7.092 12.13 07.61 pct GOI 2030 13Y 102.60/68 7.289/7.280 12.50 06.68 pct GOI 2031 14Y 96.91/93 7.031/7.028 13.86 08.32 pct GOI 2032 15Y 108.10/35 7.405/7.379 14.73 07.40 pct GOI 2035 19Y 100.88/34 7.309/7.263 17.83 08.83 pct GOI 2041 24Y 115.00/50 7.477/7.436 24.09 07.06 pct GOI 2046 30Y 96.28/51 7.372/7.352 28.92 The yield curve based on the above rates is available on Thomson Reuters Graphics . For liquid Government of India securities, please double click in the brackets . For further details, double click on and . (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit, +91 22 6180-7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)