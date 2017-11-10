TABLE-Thomson Reuters reference rates for India gilts

Nov 10 (Reuters) - The Thomson Reuters benchmark rates for Indian gilts at 1220 IST (0650 GMT) Friday follow: ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ Security Name Tenor Price Yield Year Range Range to Mat. ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ 08/02/18 (Tbill) 3M 98.56/57 6.110/6.090 0.24 10/05/18 (Tbill) 6M 97.07/09 6.190/6.150 0.50 06.05 pct GOI 2019(FEB 1Y 99.65/71 6.343/6.291 1.23 06.35 pct GOI 2020 2Y 99.70/71 6.497/6.492 2.14 08.27 pct GOI 2020 3Y 103.98/00 6.560/6.551 2.58 07.80 pct GOI 2021 4Y 103.41/45 6.663/6.650 3.42 06.84 pct GOI 2022 5Y 100.29/31 6.770/6.765 5.11 07.68 pct GOI 2023 6Y 103.97/04 6.869/6.855 6.10 07.35 pct GOI 2024 7Y 102.07/16 6.952/6.935 6.62 07.72 pct GOI 2025 8Y 103.95/00 7.035/7.026 7.54 06.97 pct GOI 2026 9Y 99.52/67 7.042/7.019 8.82 06.79 pct GOI 2027 10Y 99.05/07 6.928/6.925 9.51 08.60 pct GOI 2028 11Y 109.51/57 7.292/7.284 10.56 06.79 pct GOI 2029 12Y 97.56/58 7.092/7.090 12.13 07.61 pct GOI 2030 13Y 102.27/59 7.329/7.290 12.50 06.68 pct GOI 2031 14Y 96.88/89 7.034/7.033 13.85 08.32 pct GOI 2032 15Y 108.10/35 7.405/7.378 14.73 07.40 pct GOI 2035 19Y 101.25/40 7.272/7.257 17.83 08.83 pct GOI 2041 24Y 114.97/40 7.479/7.444 24.09 07.06 pct GOI 2046 30Y 96.27/51 7.373/7.352 28.92 The yield curve based on the above rates is available on Thomson Reuters Graphics . For liquid Government of India securities, please double click in the brackets . For further details, double click on and . (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit, +91 22 6180-7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)