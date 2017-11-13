FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Thomson Reuters reference rates for India gilts
November 13, 2017 / 7:08 AM / a day ago

TABLE-Thomson Reuters reference rates for India gilts

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

  Nov 13 (Reuters) - The Thomson Reuters benchmark rates for Indian gilts
  at 1220 IST (0650 GMT) Monday follow:

  ------------------   -----   ---------  -----------  ------
  Security Name        Tenor     Price       Yield      Year
                                 Range       Range      to Mat.
  ------------------   -----   ---------  -----------  ------
  08/02/18 (Tbill)       3M   98.58/59   6.110/6.090    0.24
  10/05/18 (Tbill)       6M   97.09/10   6.190/6.150    0.49
  06.05 pct GOI 2019(FEB)1Y   99.64/69   6.352/6.309    1.22
  06.35 pct GOI 2020     2Y   99.60/69   6.549/6.503    2.14
  08.27 pct GOI 2020     3Y  103.89/95   6.596/6.571    2.57
  08.20 pct GOI 2022     4Y  105.08/17   6.800/6.776    4.26
  06.84 pct GOI 2022     5Y  100.08/12   6.819/6.810    5.10
  07.68 pct GOI 2023     6Y  103.67/70   6.929/6.923    6.09
  07.35 pct GOI 2024     7Y  101.81/89   7.001/6.986    6.61
  07.72 pct GOI 2025     8Y  103.71/75   7.075/7.069    7.53
  08.15 pct GOI 2026     9Y  106.20/30   7.203/7.189    9.03
  06.79 pct GOI 2027    10Y   98.73/75   6.975/6.972    9.51
  08.60 pct GOI 2028    11Y  109.30/50   7.319/7.293   10.55
  06.79 pct GOI 2029    12Y   97.17/19   7.142/7.139   12.12
  07.61 pct GOI 2030    13Y  102.19/48   7.339/7.304   12.49
  06.68 pct GOI 2031    14Y   96.49/50   7.080/7.079   13.84
  08.32 pct GOI 2032    15Y  107.75/98   7.442/7.418   14.72
  07.40 pct GOI 2035    19Y  100.35/63   7.363/7.334   17.82
  08.83 pct GOI 2041    24Y  114.32/71   7.532/7.500   24.08
  07.06 pct GOI 2046    30Y   96.20/58   7.379/7.346   28.91

  The yield curve based on the above rates is available on
  Thomson Reuters Graphics           .

      For liquid Government of India securities, please double
  click in the brackets            .
      For further details, double click on              and
              .
      (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit, +91 22 6180-7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
