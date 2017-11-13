TABLE-Thomson Reuters reference rates for India gilts

Nov 13 (Reuters) - The Thomson Reuters benchmark rates for Indian gilts at 1220 IST (0650 GMT) Monday follow: ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ Security Name Tenor Price Yield Year Range Range to Mat. ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ 08/02/18 (Tbill) 3M 98.58/59 6.110/6.090 0.24 10/05/18 (Tbill) 6M 97.09/10 6.190/6.150 0.49 06.05 pct GOI 2019(FEB)1Y 99.64/69 6.352/6.309 1.22 06.35 pct GOI 2020 2Y 99.60/69 6.549/6.503 2.14 08.27 pct GOI 2020 3Y 103.89/95 6.596/6.571 2.57 08.20 pct GOI 2022 4Y 105.08/17 6.800/6.776 4.26 06.84 pct GOI 2022 5Y 100.08/12 6.819/6.810 5.10 07.68 pct GOI 2023 6Y 103.67/70 6.929/6.923 6.09 07.35 pct GOI 2024 7Y 101.81/89 7.001/6.986 6.61 07.72 pct GOI 2025 8Y 103.71/75 7.075/7.069 7.53 08.15 pct GOI 2026 9Y 106.20/30 7.203/7.189 9.03 06.79 pct GOI 2027 10Y 98.73/75 6.975/6.972 9.51 08.60 pct GOI 2028 11Y 109.30/50 7.319/7.293 10.55 06.79 pct GOI 2029 12Y 97.17/19 7.142/7.139 12.12 07.61 pct GOI 2030 13Y 102.19/48 7.339/7.304 12.49 06.68 pct GOI 2031 14Y 96.49/50 7.080/7.079 13.84 08.32 pct GOI 2032 15Y 107.75/98 7.442/7.418 14.72 07.40 pct GOI 2035 19Y 100.35/63 7.363/7.334 17.82 08.83 pct GOI 2041 24Y 114.32/71 7.532/7.500 24.08 07.06 pct GOI 2046 30Y 96.20/58 7.379/7.346 28.91 The yield curve based on the above rates is available on Thomson Reuters Graphics . For liquid Government of India securities, please double click in the brackets . For further details, double click on and . (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit, +91 22 6180-7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)