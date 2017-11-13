TABLE-Thomson Reuters reference rates for India gilts

Nov 13 (Reuters) - The Thomson Reuters benchmark rates for Indian gilts at 1700 IST (1130 GMT) Monday follow: ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ Security Name Tenor Price Yield Year Range Range to Mat. ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ 08/02/18 (Tbill) 3M 98.58/59 6.100/6.090 0.24 10/05/18 (Tbill) 6M 97.09/10 6.190/6.150 0.49 06.05 pct GOI 2019(FEB)1Y 99.65/70 6.343/6.300 1.22 06.35 pct GOI 2020 2Y 99.64/66 6.528/6.518 2.14 08.27 pct GOI 2020 3Y 103.86/87 6.609/6.604 2.57 08.20 pct GOI 2022 4Y 105.03/08 6.813/6.800 4.26 06.84 pct GOI 2022 5Y 100.12/15 6.810/6.803 5.10 07.68 pct GOI 2023 6Y 103.68/72 6.927/6.919 6.09 07.35 pct GOI 2024 7Y 101.80/85 7.003/6.994 6.61 07.72 pct GOI 2025 8Y 103.68/72 7.080/7.074 7.53 08.15 pct GOI 2026 9Y 106.16/22 7.209/7.201 9.03 06.79 pct GOI 2027 10Y 98.74/75 6.973/6.972 9.51 08.60 pct GOI 2028 11Y 109.31/45 7.317/7.299 10.55 06.79 pct GOI 2029 12Y 97.22/24 7.135/7.133 12.12 07.61 pct GOI 2030 13Y 102.22/30 7.335/7.326 12.49 06.68 pct GOI 2031 14Y 96.54/55 7.074/7.073 13.84 08.32 pct GOI 2032 15Y 108.20/33 7.394/7.380 14.72 07.40 pct GOI 2035 19Y 100.37/69 7.361/7.328 17.82 08.83 pct GOI 2041 24Y 114.27/66 7.536/7.504 24.08 07.06 pct GOI 2046 30Y 96.15/44 7.383/7.358 28.91 The yield curve based on the above rates is available on Thomson Reuters Graphics . For liquid Government of India securities, please double click in the brackets . For further details, double click on and . (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit, +91 22 6180-7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)