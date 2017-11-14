TABLE-Thomson Reuters reference rates for India gilts

Nov 14 (Reuters) - The Thomson Reuters benchmark rates for Indian gilts at 1700 IST (1130 GMT) Tuesday follow: ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ Security Name Tenor Price Yield Year Range Range to Mat. ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ 08/02/18 (Tbill) 3M 98.60/60 6.110/6.090 0.23 10/05/18 (Tbill) 6M 97.10/12 6.200/6.160 0.49 06.05 pct GOI 2019(FEB 1Y 99.62/70 6.370/6.301 1.22 06.35 pct GOI 2020 2Y 99.50/53 6.600/6.585 2.13 08.27 pct GOI 2020 3Y 103.69/70 6.678/6.674 2.57 08.20 pct GOI 2022 4Y 104.70/75 6.900/6.887 4.25 06.84 pct GOI 2022 5Y 99.83/85 6.878/6.873 5.10 07.68 pct GOI 2023 6Y 103.32/38 6.999/6.987 6.09 07.35 pct GOI 2024 7Y 101.39/45 7.081/7.069 6.61 07.72 pct GOI 2025 8Y 103.20/30 7.162/7.145 7.53 08.15 pct GOI 2026 9Y 105.75/85 7.269/7.255 9.03 06.79 pct GOI 2027 10Y 98.21/22 7.052/7.050 9.50 08.60 pct GOI 2028 11Y 108.77/10 7.387/7.344 10.55 06.79 pct GOI 2029 12Y 96.76/80 7.194/7.189 12.12 07.61 pct GOI 2030 13Y 101.68/90 7.401/7.374 12.49 06.68 pct GOI 2031 14Y 95.93/94 7.146/7.145 13.84 08.32 pct GOI 2032 15Y 107.70/90 7.448/7.426 14.72 07.40 pct GOI 2035 19Y 99.87/10 7.412/7.388 17.82 08.83 pct GOI 2041 24Y 113.71/02 7.582/7.556 24.08 07.06 pct GOI 2046 30Y 95.67/01 7.425/7.396 28.91 The yield curve based on the above rates is available on Thomson Reuters Graphics . For liquid Government of India securities, please double click in the brackets . For further details, double click on and . (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit, +91 22 6180-7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)