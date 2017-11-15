FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Thomson Reuters reference rates for India gilts
#Asia
November 15, 2017 / 7:02 AM / Updated a day ago

TABLE-Thomson Reuters reference rates for India gilts

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

  Nov 15 (Reuters) - The Thomson Reuters benchmark rates for Indian gilts
  at 1215 IST (0645 GMT) Wednesday follow:

  ------------------   -----   ---------  -----------  ------
  Security Name        Tenor     Price       Yield      Year
                                 Range       Range      to Mat.
  ------------------   -----   ---------  -----------  ------
  08/02/18 (Tbill)       3M   98.61/62   6.110/6.090    0.23
  10/05/18 (Tbill)       6M   97.11/13   6.200/6.160    0.49
  06.05 pct GOI 2019(FEB)1Y   99.62/66   6.371/6.336    1.21
  06.35 pct GOI 2020     2Y   99.53/58   6.585/6.560    2.13
  08.27 pct GOI 2020     3Y  103.70/75   6.673/6.652    2.57
  08.20 pct GOI 2022     4Y  104.75/81   6.886/6.870    4.25
  06.84 pct GOI 2022     5Y   99.92/95   6.857/6.850    5.09
  07.68 pct GOI 2023     6Y  103.38/45   6.986/6.972    6.08
  07.35 pct GOI 2024     7Y  101.52/55   7.056/7.050    6.60
  07.72 pct GOI 2025     8Y  103.32/40   7.141/7.128    7.53
  08.15 pct GOI 2026     9Y  105.77/89   7.266/7.249    9.03
  06.79 pct GOI 2027    10Y   98.37/38   7.028/7.027    9.50
  08.60 pct GOI 2028    11Y  108.80/20   7.383/7.331   10.55
  06.79 pct GOI 2029    12Y   96.95/97   7.170/7.167   12.11
  07.61 pct GOI 2030    13Y  101.85/00   7.380/7.362   12.48
  06.68 pct GOI 2031    14Y   96.16/18   7.119/7.116   13.84
  08.32 pct GOI 2032    15Y  107.90/10   7.426/7.405   14.71
  07.40 pct GOI 2035    19Y   99.90/20   7.409/7.378   17.82
  08.83 pct GOI 2041    24Y  113.90/10   7.566/7.550   24.08
  07.06 pct GOI 2046    30Y   95.80/10   7.414/7.388   28.90

  The yield curve based on the above rates is available on
  Thomson Reuters Graphics           .

      For liquid Government of India securities, please double
  click in the brackets            .
      For further details, double click on              and
              .
      (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit, +91 22 6180-7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
