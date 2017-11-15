TABLE-Thomson Reuters reference rates for India gilts

Nov 15 (Reuters) - The Thomson Reuters benchmark rates for Indian gilts at 1215 IST (0645 GMT) Wednesday follow: ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ Security Name Tenor Price Yield Year Range Range to Mat. ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ 08/02/18 (Tbill) 3M 98.61/62 6.110/6.090 0.23 10/05/18 (Tbill) 6M 97.11/13 6.200/6.160 0.49 06.05 pct GOI 2019(FEB)1Y 99.62/66 6.371/6.336 1.21 06.35 pct GOI 2020 2Y 99.53/58 6.585/6.560 2.13 08.27 pct GOI 2020 3Y 103.70/75 6.673/6.652 2.57 08.20 pct GOI 2022 4Y 104.75/81 6.886/6.870 4.25 06.84 pct GOI 2022 5Y 99.92/95 6.857/6.850 5.09 07.68 pct GOI 2023 6Y 103.38/45 6.986/6.972 6.08 07.35 pct GOI 2024 7Y 101.52/55 7.056/7.050 6.60 07.72 pct GOI 2025 8Y 103.32/40 7.141/7.128 7.53 08.15 pct GOI 2026 9Y 105.77/89 7.266/7.249 9.03 06.79 pct GOI 2027 10Y 98.37/38 7.028/7.027 9.50 08.60 pct GOI 2028 11Y 108.80/20 7.383/7.331 10.55 06.79 pct GOI 2029 12Y 96.95/97 7.170/7.167 12.11 07.61 pct GOI 2030 13Y 101.85/00 7.380/7.362 12.48 06.68 pct GOI 2031 14Y 96.16/18 7.119/7.116 13.84 08.32 pct GOI 2032 15Y 107.90/10 7.426/7.405 14.71 07.40 pct GOI 2035 19Y 99.90/20 7.409/7.378 17.82 08.83 pct GOI 2041 24Y 113.90/10 7.566/7.550 24.08 07.06 pct GOI 2046 30Y 95.80/10 7.414/7.388 28.90 The yield curve based on the above rates is available on Thomson Reuters Graphics . For liquid Government of India securities, please double click in the brackets . For further details, double click on and . (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit, +91 22 6180-7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)