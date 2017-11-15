TABLE-Thomson Reuters reference rates for India gilts

Nov 15 (Reuters) - The Thomson Reuters benchmark rates for Indian gilts at 1700 IST (1130 GMT) Wednesday follow: ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ Security Name Tenor Price Yield Year Range Range to Mat. ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ 08/02/18 (Tbill) 3M 98.61/62 6.110/6.090 0.23 10/05/18 (Tbill) 6M 97.11/13 6.200/6.170 0.49 06.05 pct GOI 2019(FEB)1Y 99.62/65 6.371/6.345 1.21 06.35 pct GOI 2020 2Y 99.55/57 6.575/6.565 2.13 08.27 pct GOI 2020 3Y 103.73/74 6.660/6.656 2.57 08.20 pct GOI 2022 4Y 104.77/79 6.881/6.876 4.25 06.84 pct GOI 2022 5Y 99.94/96 6.852/6.847 5.09 07.68 pct GOI 2023 6Y 103.45/49 6.972/6.964 6.08 07.35 pct GOI 2024 7Y 101.54/56 7.052/7.048 6.60 07.72 pct GOI 2025 8Y 103.36/42 7.135/7.124 7.53 08.15 pct GOI 2026 9Y 105.81/85 7.261/7.255 9.03 06.79 pct GOI 2027 10Y 98.43/46 7.019/7.015 9.50 08.60 pct GOI 2028 11Y 108.90/18 7.370/7.334 10.55 06.79 pct GOI 2029 12Y 97.11/17 7.149/7.142 12.11 07.61 pct GOI 2030 13Y 102.00/08 7.362/7.352 12.48 06.68 pct GOI 2031 14Y 96.30/33 7.102/7.099 13.84 08.32 pct GOI 2032 15Y 107.93/13 7.423/7.402 14.71 07.40 pct GOI 2035 19Y 100.00/40 7.398/7.358 17.82 08.83 pct GOI 2041 24Y 113.93/13 7.564/7.547 24.08 07.06 pct GOI 2046 30Y 95.80/08 7.414/7.389 28.90 The yield curve based on the above rates is available on Thomson Reuters Graphics . For liquid Government of India securities, please double click in the brackets . For further details, double click on and . (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit, +91 22 6180-7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)