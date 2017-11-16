TABLE-Thomson Reuters reference rates for India gilts

Nov 16 (Reuters) - The Thomson Reuters benchmark rates for Indian gilts at 1215 IST (0645 GMT) Thursday follow: ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ Security Name Tenor Price Yield Year Range Range to Mat. ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ 15/02/18 (Tbill) 3M 98.51/52 6.130/6.090 0.25 17/05/18 (Tbill) 6M 97.02/04 6.200/6.150 0.50 06.05 pct GOI 2019(FEB)1Y 99.61/65 6.380/6.345 1.21 06.35 pct GOI 2020 2Y 99.45/52 6.627/6.591 2.13 08.27 pct GOI 2020 3Y 103.65/69 6.692/6.675 2.56 08.20 pct GOI 2022 4Y 104.68/70 6.904/6.899 4.25 06.84 pct GOI 2022 5Y 99.81/86 6.883/6.871 5.09 07.68 pct GOI 2023 6Y 103.26/34 7.010/6.994 6.08 07.35 pct GOI 2024 7Y 101.31/35 7.096/7.088 6.60 07.72 pct GOI 2025 8Y 103.17/20 7.167/7.162 7.53 08.15 pct GOI 2026 9Y 105.81/85 7.260/7.254 9.02 06.79 pct GOI 2027 10Y 98.21/23 7.052/7.049 9.50 08.60 pct GOI 2028 11Y 108.70/04 7.396/7.352 10.54 06.79 pct GOI 2029 12Y 97.03/08 7.160/7.153 12.11 07.61 pct GOI 2030 13Y 101.80/92 7.386/7.372 12.48 06.68 pct GOI 2031 14Y 96.19/21 7.115/7.113 13.84 08.32 pct GOI 2032 15Y 107.76/96 7.441/7.420 14.71 07.40 pct GOI 2035 19Y 99.83/23 7.416/7.375 17.81 08.83 pct GOI 2041 24Y 113.76/96 7.577/7.561 24.07 07.06 pct GOI 2046 30Y 95.63/91 7.429/7.404 28.90 The yield curve based on the above rates is available on Thomson Reuters Graphics . For liquid Government of India securities, please double click in the brackets . For further details, double click on and . (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit, +91 22 6180-7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)