TABLE-Thomson Reuters reference rates for India gilts

Nov 16 (Reuters) - The Thomson Reuters benchmark rates for Indian gilts at 1700 IST (1130 GMT) Thursday follow: ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ Security Name Tenor Price Yield Year Range Range to Mat. ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ 15/02/18 (Tbill) 3M 98.51/52 6.130/6.090 0.25 17/05/18 (Tbill) 6M 97.02/04 6.190/6.150 0.50 06.05 pct GOI 2019(FEB)1Y 99.60/66 6.389/6.337 1.21 06.35 pct GOI 2020 2Y 99.44/47 6.632/6.616 2.13 08.27 pct GOI 2020 3Y 103.59/60 6.718/6.714 2.56 08.20 pct GOI 2022 4Y 104.57/62 6.934/6.920 4.25 06.84 pct GOI 2022 5Y 99.70/80 6.909/6.885 5.09 07.68 pct GOI 2023 6Y 103.20/25 7.022/7.012 6.08 07.35 pct GOI 2024 7Y 101.22/26 7.113/7.106 6.60 07.72 pct GOI 2025 8Y 103.02/12 7.193/7.175 7.53 08.15 pct GOI 2026 9Y 105.40/54 7.321/7.300 9.02 06.79 pct GOI 2027 10Y 98.14/15 7.062/7.061 9.50 08.60 pct GOI 2028 11Y 108.55/80 7.416/7.383 10.54 06.79 pct GOI 2029 12Y 96.88/94 7.179/7.171 12.11 07.61 pct GOI 2030 13Y 101.50/80 7.423/7.386 12.48 06.68 pct GOI 2031 14Y 96.03/06 7.134/7.131 13.84 08.32 pct GOI 2032 15Y 107.61/81 7.457/7.436 14.71 07.40 pct GOI 2035 19Y 99.50/85 7.450/7.414 17.81 08.83 pct GOI 2041 24Y 113.59/79 7.591/7.575 24.07 07.06 pct GOI 2046 30Y 95.46/74 7.444/7.419 28.90