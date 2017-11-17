TABLE-Thomson Reuters reference rates for India gilts

Nov 17 (Reuters) - The Thomson Reuters benchmark rates for Indian gilts at 1215 IST (0645 GMT) Friday follow: ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ Security Name Tenor Price Yield Year Range Range to Mat. ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ 15/02/18 (Tbill) 3M 98.56/57 6.120/6.090 0.24 17/05/18 (Tbill) 6M 97.07/08 6.200/6.170 0.50 06.05 pct GOI 2019(FEB 1Y 99.62/70 6.374/6.304 1.21 06.35 pct GOI 2020 2Y 99.53/60 6.587/6.551 2.13 08.27 pct GOI 2020 3Y 103.66/75 6.684/6.646 2.56 08.20 pct GOI 2022 4Y 104.78/90 6.875/6.843 4.24 06.84 pct GOI 2022 5Y 100.00/05 6.838/6.826 5.09 07.68 pct GOI 2023 6Y 103.53/59 6.956/6.944 6.08 07.35 pct GOI 2024 7Y 101.60/70 7.041/7.022 6.60 07.72 pct GOI 2025 8Y 103.48/52 7.114/7.107 7.52 08.15 pct GOI 2026 9Y 105.85/07 7.254/7.222 9.02 06.79 pct GOI 2027 10Y 98.74/75 6.974/6.972 9.49 08.60 pct GOI 2028 11Y 109.05/35 7.350/7.311 10.54 06.79 pct GOI 2029 12Y 97.67/70 7.079/7.075 12.11 07.61 pct GOI 2030 13Y 102.15/25 7.343/7.331 12.48 06.68 pct GOI 2031 14Y 96.75/77 7.050/7.047 13.83 08.32 pct GOI 2032 15Y 108.11/31 7.403/7.382 14.71 07.40 pct GOI 2035 19Y 99.93/20 7.405/7.378 17.81 08.83 pct GOI 2041 24Y 114.00/30 7.558/7.533 24.07 07.06 pct GOI 2046 30Y 95.93/15 7.402/7.383 28.90 The yield curve based on the above rates is available on Thomson Reuters Graphics . For liquid Government of India securities, please double click in the brackets . For further details, double click on and . (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit, +91 22 6180-7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)