TABLE-Thomson Reuters reference rates for India gilts

Nov 17 (Reuters) - The Thomson Reuters benchmark rates for Indian gilts at 1700 IST (1130 GMT) Friday follow: ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ Security Name Tenor Price Yield Year Range Range to Mat. ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ 15/02/18 (Tbill) 3M 98.56/57 6.110/6.100 0.24 17/05/18 (Tbill) 6M 97.07/09 6.200/6.150 0.50 06.05 pct GOI 2019(FEB)1Y 99.62/66 6.374/6.339 1.21 06.35 pct GOI 2020 2Y 99.45/50 6.628/6.602 2.13 08.27 pct GOI 2020 3Y 103.57/62 6.722/6.701 2.56 08.20 pct GOI 2022 4Y 104.62/70 6.918/6.897 4.24 06.84 pct GOI 2022 5Y 99.73/83 6.902/6.878 5.09 07.68 pct GOI 2023 6Y 103.25/30 7.012/7.002 6.08 07.35 pct GOI 2024 7Y 101.21/26 7.115/7.105 6.60 07.72 pct GOI 2025 8Y 103.01/12 7.194/7.175 7.52 08.15 pct GOI 2026 9Y 105.70/93 7.276/7.242 9.02 06.79 pct GOI 2027 10Y 98.24/25 7.047/7.046 9.49 08.60 pct GOI 2028 11Y 108.60/80 7.409/7.383 10.54 06.79 pct GOI 2029 12Y 97.05/09 7.157/7.152 12.11 07.61 pct GOI 2030 13Y 101.70/96 7.398/7.367 12.48 06.68 pct GOI 2031 14Y 96.06/08 7.131/7.128 13.83 08.32 pct GOI 2032 15Y 107.73/93 7.444/7.423 14.71 07.40 pct GOI 2035 19Y 99.52/00 7.448/7.398 17.81 08.83 pct GOI 2041 24Y 113.67/90 7.585/7.566 24.07 07.06 pct GOI 2046 30Y 95.65/90 7.427/7.405 28.90 The yield curve based on the above rates is available on Thomson Reuters Graphics . For liquid Government of India securities, please double click in the brackets . For further details, double click on and . (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit, +91 22 6180-7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)