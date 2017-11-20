FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Thomson Reuters reference rates for India gilts
#Asia
November 20, 2017 / 6:59 AM / a day ago

TABLE-Thomson Reuters reference rates for India gilts

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

  Nov 20 (Reuters) - The Thomson Reuters benchmark rates for Indian gilts
  at 1220 IST (0650 GMT) Monday follow:

  ------------------   -----   ---------  -----------  ------
  Security Name        Tenor     Price       Yield      Year
                                 Range       Range      to Mat.
  ------------------   -----   ---------  -----------  ------
  15/02/18 (Tbill)       3M   98.58/59   6.100/6.090    0.24
  17/05/18 (Tbill)       6M   97.09/10   6.190/6.160    0.49
  06.05 pct GOI 2019(FEB)1Y   99.64/71   6.357/6.295    1.20
  06.35 pct GOI 2020     2Y   99.60/63   6.551/6.536    2.12
  08.27 pct GOI 2020     3Y  103.75/80   6.644/6.623    2.55
  08.20 pct GOI 2022     4Y  105.00/10   6.816/6.789    4.24
  06.84 pct GOI 2022     5Y  100.17/25   6.798/6.779    5.08
  07.68 pct GOI 2023     6Y  103.76/80   6.909/6.901    6.07
  07.35 pct GOI 2024     7Y  101.87/91   6.989/6.982    6.59
  07.72 pct GOI 2025     8Y  103.71/78   7.075/7.063    7.51
  08.15 pct GOI 2026     9Y  106.00/15   7.232/7.210    9.01
  06.79 pct GOI 2027    10Y   99.16/18   6.912/6.909    9.49
  08.60 pct GOI 2028    11Y  109.40/49   7.304/7.293   10.53
  06.79 pct GOI 2029    12Y   98.02/05   7.035/7.031   12.10
  07.61 pct GOI 2030    13Y  102.40/60   7.313/7.288   12.47
  06.68 pct GOI 2031    14Y   97.10/11   7.009/7.008   13.83
  08.32 pct GOI 2032    15Y  108.14/33   7.400/7.380   14.70
  07.40 pct GOI 2035    19Y  100.01/50   7.397/7.348   17.80
  08.83 pct GOI 2041    24Y  114.44/81   7.522/7.492   24.06
  07.06 pct GOI 2046    30Y   96.03/33   7.394/7.368   28.89

  The yield curve based on the above rates is available on
  Thomson Reuters Graphics           .

      For liquid Government of India securities, please double
  click in the brackets            .
      For further details, double click on              and
              .
      (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit, +91 22 6180-7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)

