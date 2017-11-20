TABLE-Thomson Reuters reference rates for India gilts

Nov 20 (Reuters) - The Thomson Reuters benchmark rates for Indian gilts at 1220 IST (0650 GMT) Monday follow: ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ Security Name Tenor Price Yield Year Range Range to Mat. ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ 15/02/18 (Tbill) 3M 98.58/59 6.100/6.090 0.24 17/05/18 (Tbill) 6M 97.09/10 6.190/6.160 0.49 06.05 pct GOI 2019(FEB)1Y 99.64/71 6.357/6.295 1.20 06.35 pct GOI 2020 2Y 99.60/63 6.551/6.536 2.12 08.27 pct GOI 2020 3Y 103.75/80 6.644/6.623 2.55 08.20 pct GOI 2022 4Y 105.00/10 6.816/6.789 4.24 06.84 pct GOI 2022 5Y 100.17/25 6.798/6.779 5.08 07.68 pct GOI 2023 6Y 103.76/80 6.909/6.901 6.07 07.35 pct GOI 2024 7Y 101.87/91 6.989/6.982 6.59 07.72 pct GOI 2025 8Y 103.71/78 7.075/7.063 7.51 08.15 pct GOI 2026 9Y 106.00/15 7.232/7.210 9.01 06.79 pct GOI 2027 10Y 99.16/18 6.912/6.909 9.49 08.60 pct GOI 2028 11Y 109.40/49 7.304/7.293 10.53 06.79 pct GOI 2029 12Y 98.02/05 7.035/7.031 12.10 07.61 pct GOI 2030 13Y 102.40/60 7.313/7.288 12.47 06.68 pct GOI 2031 14Y 97.10/11 7.009/7.008 13.83 08.32 pct GOI 2032 15Y 108.14/33 7.400/7.380 14.70 07.40 pct GOI 2035 19Y 100.01/50 7.397/7.348 17.80 08.83 pct GOI 2041 24Y 114.44/81 7.522/7.492 24.06 07.06 pct GOI 2046 30Y 96.03/33 7.394/7.368 28.89 The yield curve based on the above rates is available on Thomson Reuters Graphics . For liquid Government of India securities, please double click in the brackets . For further details, double click on and . (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit, +91 22 6180-7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)