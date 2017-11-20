TABLE-Thomson Reuters reference rates for India gilts

Nov 20 (Reuters) - The Thomson Reuters benchmark rates for Indian gilts at 1700 IST (1130 GMT) Monday follow: ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ Security Name Tenor Price Yield Year Range Range to Mat. ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ 15/02/18 (Tbill) 3M 98.58/59 6.110/6.090 0.24 17/05/18 (Tbill) 6M 97.08/10 6.200/6.160 0.49 06.05 pct GOI 2019(FEB)1Y 99.65/70 6.348/6.304 1.20 06.35 pct GOI 2020 2Y 99.63/64 6.536/6.530 2.12 08.27 pct GOI 2020 3Y 103.79/84 6.628/6.606 2.55 08.20 pct GOI 2022 4Y 105.10/15 6.789/6.776 4.24 06.84 pct GOI 2022 5Y 100.21/25 6.789/6.779 5.08 07.68 pct GOI 2023 6Y 103.82/85 6.897/6.891 6.07 07.35 pct GOI 2024 7Y 101.95/98 6.974/6.968 6.59 07.72 pct GOI 2025 8Y 103.83/87 7.054/7.047 7.51 08.15 pct GOI 2026 9Y 106.10/27 7.217/7.192 9.01 06.79 pct GOI 2027 10Y 99.32/33 6.889/6.887 9.49 08.60 pct GOI 2028 11Y 109.50/60 7.291/7.279 10.53 06.79 pct GOI 2029 12Y 98.22/25 7.010/7.006 12.10 07.61 pct GOI 2030 13Y 102.45/60 7.307/7.288 12.47 06.68 pct GOI 2031 14Y 97.35/37 6.980/6.977 13.83 08.32 pct GOI 2032 15Y 108.29/48 7.384/7.364 14.70 07.40 pct GOI 2035 19Y 100.38/50 7.360/7.348 17.80 08.83 pct GOI 2041 24Y 114.50/90 7.517/7.484 24.06 07.06 pct GOI 2046 30Y 95.95/38 7.401/7.363 28.89 The yield curve based on the above rates is available on Thomson Reuters Graphics . For liquid Government of India securities, please double click in the brackets . For further details, double click on and . (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit, +91 22 6180-7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)