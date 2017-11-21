TABLE-Thomson Reuters reference rates for India gilts

Nov 21 (Reuters) - The Thomson Reuters benchmark rates for Indian gilts at 1215 IST (0645 GMT) Tuesday follow: ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ Security Name Tenor Price Yield Year Range Range to Mat. ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ 15/02/18 (Tbill) 3M 98.60/60 6.110/6.090 0.23 17/05/18 (Tbill) 6M 97.10/12 6.200/6.160 0.49 06.05 pct GOI 2019(FEB)1Y 99.62/70 6.376/6.305 1.20 06.35 pct GOI 2020 2Y 99.58/62 6.562/6.541 2.11 08.27 pct GOI 2020 3Y 103.76/77 6.639/6.635 2.55 08.20 pct GOI 2022 4Y 105.02/05 6.810/6.802 4.23 06.84 pct GOI 2022 5Y 100.12/18 6.810/6.796 5.08 07.68 pct GOI 2023 6Y 103.69/74 6.923/6.913 6.07 07.35 pct GOI 2024 7Y 101.79/84 7.004/6.995 6.59 07.72 pct GOI 2025 8Y 103.66/73 7.083/7.071 7.51 08.15 pct GOI 2026 9Y 105.95/12 7.239/7.214 9.01 06.79 pct GOI 2027 10Y 99.17/18 6.911/6.909 9.48 08.60 pct GOI 2028 11Y 109.35/45 7.311/7.298 10.53 06.79 pct GOI 2029 12Y 98.05/08 7.031/7.027 12.10 07.61 pct GOI 2030 13Y 102.10/44 7.349/7.308 12.47 06.68 pct GOI 2031 14Y 97.13/15 7.005/7.003 13.82 08.32 pct GOI 2032 15Y 108.09/28 7.405/7.385 14.70 07.40 pct GOI 2035 19Y 100.00/50 7.398/7.348 17.80 08.83 pct GOI 2041 24Y 114.30/70 7.533/7.501 24.06 07.06 pct GOI 2046 30Y 95.93/37 7.402/7.364 28.89 The yield curve based on the above rates is available on Thomson Reuters Graphics . For liquid Government of India securities, please double click in the brackets . For further details, double click on and . (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit, +91 22 6180-7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)